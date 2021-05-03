Logo
MGM Resorts International Recognized on the Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was awarded recognition on the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International)

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

  • Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.
  • Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.
  • Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

"Diversity and Inclusion are vital elements of our people strategy, with inclusion representing a core value at MGM Resorts, and we are honored to be included on the 2021 Forbes Best Employers for Diversity List," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer. "We are committed to embracing humanity and making the world a better place alongside our diverse employees, guests and communities and to advocate for inclusion and equity. A key tenant of our business strategy and operating philosophy is to be respectful, inclusive and responsible in all we do."

Our talent strategy at MGM Resorts centers on creating a people-driven culture and employee value proposition defined by the way we lead and care for one another, resulting in an engaged and diverse workforce. It begins with attracting, developing and retaining diverse talent and ensuring that talent has equal access to leadership opportunities. The company does that by continuously working to embed diversity and inclusion across our human resources practices, from onboarding, to mentoring, to advancement and succession planning.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500 global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact
Kenthea Pedraza
MGM Resorts International
[email protected]
702-690-8358

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-recognized-on-the-forbes-best-employers-for-diversity-2021-list-301282465.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

