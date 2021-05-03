Logo
Union Pacific Champions Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability Goals in New Building America Report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., May 3, 2021

OMAHA, Neb., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific today published its 2020 Building America Report, the railroad's annual report on its progress toward environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. The report unveils Union Pacific's new cumulative ESG strategy called Building a Sustainable Future 2030, which includes four areas of concentration: Investing in our Workforce, Driving Sustainable Solutions, Championing Environmental Stewardship and Strengthening our Communities.

Union Pacific. (PRNewsFoto/Union Pacific) (PRNewsfoto/Union Pacific)

"The COVID-19 pandemic taught the world about resiliency, something that's always been a part of our railroad's DNA," said Union Pacific Chairman, President and CEO Lance Fritz. "As a critical part of America's infrastructure, our ability to quickly respond to customers' evolving needs will continue to be critical long into the future as we face the impacts of climate change, social injustice and other global crises."

The report includes the following:

Investing in our Workforce

  • Detailed information about Union Pacific's entire workforce that is more comprehensive and covers a greater portion of our employee base than the EEO-1 report.
  • New initiatives to build a diverse, inclusive workforce that reflects the communities where Union Pacific operates.

Driving Sustainable Solutions

  • Union Pacific's $2.8 billion investment to harden its infrastructure and support growing customer and community needs.
  • A record for moving wind turbine components.

Championing Environmental Stewardship

  • The railroad's targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative in Jan. 2021.
  • Union Pacific's role helping a community recycle more than 1.2 million plastic bottle caps.

Strengthening our Communities

  • COVID-19 relief for communities through the Community Ties Giving Program.
  • Union Pacific's $423 million spend on goods and services from more than 275 diverse suppliers in 35 states.

The 2020 Building America Report is the first to include the company's Fact Book, which includes additional explanatory information that is relevant to investors.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com

SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation

