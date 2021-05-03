Mario Gabelli Comments on Discovery

Discovery Inc. ( DISCA, Financial) ( DISCK, Financial) (2.1%) (DISCA/DISCK $36.89/$43.46 NASDAQ), located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is a global nonfiction media and entertainment company that provides programming to pay-tv distributors through network brands such as the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, HGTV, Food Network, and ID. Discovery generates 50% of revenue via long term agreements with pay-tv distributors, is diversified internationally and owns most of its low cost programming. Industry leading margins are especially attractive, given the low capital intensity of the cable network business. The company is pivoting to OTT in order to connect directly with consumers allowing it to both charge more and gather data directly, resulting in higher advertising rates. We also believe Discovery could be an attractive acquisition target for a number of larger media/OTT companies, given the acceleration in industry consolidation. DISCA trades at 8.6x 2022P EBITDA, which compares favorably to the AT&T acquisition of Time Warner for 13x EBITDA and Disney's acquisition of Fox's studio assets for 15x EBITDA.

From Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s Gabelli Value 25 Fund first-quarter 2021 shareholder commentary.