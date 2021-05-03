Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $116.31 per share and the market cap of $603.2 billion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 11.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 13.79% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.18, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $45.8 billion and earnings of $3.369 a share. Its operating margin of 42.32% better than 98% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's return on invested capital is 28.30, and its cost of capital is 9.24. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

