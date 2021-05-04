US Stocks Close Mixed on Monday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,113.23 on Monday with a gain of 238.38 points or 0.70%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,192.66 for a gain of 11.49 points or 0.27%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 13,895.12 for a loss of 67.56 points or -0.48%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 18.31 for a loss of 0.30 points or -1.61%.

Monday's Market Movers

U.S. stocks closed with mixed returns on the first trading day of May. The S&P 500 gained 0.27% while the Nasdaq Composite closed with a loss of -0.48%. The Wilshire 5000 was down -0.54%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell discussed how Covid-19 has greatly (and disproportionately) affected low income and minority families in a speech before the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. Investors continued to watch earnings reports this week. In the S&P 500, 137 companies will report earnings this week. Data shows that 87% of S&P 500 companies typically beat estimates.

In other news:

The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 60.5 in April from 59.1.

Construction spending increased 0.2% in March following a decrease of -0.6%.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI decreased to 60.7 in April from 64.7. Separately, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index increased to 89.6 from 85.6, the ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index decreased to 64.3 from 68, and the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index decreased to 55.1 from 59.6.

The Treasury held auctions for 3-month bills at a rate of 0.015% and 6-month bills at a rate of 0.035%.

Across the board:

Precipio ( PRPO , Financial) +171.98%

Financial) +171.98% Verizon ( VZ , Financial) is selling Yahoo and AOL

Financial) is selling Yahoo and AOL Apple ( AAPL , Financial) +0.82% on first day of Apple/Epic antitrust trial.

Financial) +0.82% on first day of Apple/Epic antitrust trial. Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A , Financial)( BRK.B , Financial) released its earnings on Saturday. Q1 operating earnings were $7.02 billion, up from $5.87 billion one year ago.

Financial)( Financial) released its earnings on Saturday. Q1 operating earnings were $7.02 billion, up from $5.87 billion one year ago. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX , Financial) -1.04% on chip shortage worries.

Financial) -1.04% on chip shortage worries. Intel ( INTC , Financial) -0.47% with news of a $3.5 billion investment for New Mexico chip manufacturing.

Financial) -0.47% with news of a $3.5 billion investment for New Mexico chip manufacturing. Tilray ( TLRY , Financial) -7.20% on Aphria closing.

Financial) -7.20% on Aphria closing. Pfizer ( PFE , Financial) +3.05% on news that its vaccine will likely be available for adolescents soon.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,277.45 for a gain of 11.00 points or 0.49%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,360.96 for a gain of 15.42 points or 1.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,029.08 for a loss of 26.22 points or -0.17%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,374.56 for a gain of 153.12 points or 1.36%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,740.37 for a gain of 15.22 points or 0.56%; the S&P 100 at 1,904.78 for a gain of 3.95 points or 0.21%; the Nasdaq 100 at 13,799.72 for a loss of 61.04 points or -0.44%; the Russell 3000 at 2,509.05 for a gain of 5.49 points or 0.22%; the Russell 1000 at 2,361.39 for a gain of 4.71 points or 0.20%; the Wilshire 5000 at 43,876.04 for a loss of 237.18 points or -0.54%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 855.68 for a gain of 9.01 points or 1.06%.

