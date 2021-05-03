Summit Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: VXUS, SCZ, VYM, IVE, NAD,

Investment company Summit Financial, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Financial, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $759 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,781,926 shares, 48.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,735,429 shares, 21.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 182,549 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 281,467 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 205,773 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 179.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 61.42%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.920400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2.