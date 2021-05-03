Logo
Summit Financial, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit Financial, LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $759 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Financial, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,781,926 shares, 48.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 2,735,429 shares, 21.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 182,549 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 281,467 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 205,773 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $147.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Summit Financial, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.74 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 179.23%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 74,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $72.38, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 61.42%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $223.920400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.68%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Summit Financial, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 50.95%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Summit Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $19.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Financial, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Financial, LLC keeps buying

Author's Avatar

insider