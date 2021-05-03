Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E Buys PacWest Bancorp, Kirby Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Hillenbrand Inc, Evercore Inc, HomeStreet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E Buys PacWest Bancorp, Kirby Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Hillenbrand Inc, Evercore Inc, HomeStreet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E (Current Portfolio) buys PacWest Bancorp, Kirby Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Rogers Corp, National Instruments Corp, sells Hillenbrand Inc, Evercore Inc, HomeStreet Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Syneos Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E. As of 2021Q1, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E owns 133 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mesirow+financial+investment+management+us+value+equity/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 134,967 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38%
  2. Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 769,312 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33%
  3. Ryder System Inc (R) - 165,075 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  4. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - 689,608 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.87%
  5. Terex Corp (TEX) - 260,670 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 270,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 153,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 187,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.09 and $198.16, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $194.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 48,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in National Instruments Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 205,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 388,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 689,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 233,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rambus Inc (RMBS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 546,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 948.85%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 507,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 769,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89.

Sold Out: Evercore Inc (EVR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03.

Sold Out: HomeStreet Inc (HMST)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in HomeStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Sold Out: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48.

Sold Out: Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15.

Sold Out: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Reduced: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 80.36%. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 62,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Calix Inc (CALX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Calix Inc by 80.32%. The sale prices were between $29.19 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 54,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 74.12%. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 73,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 39.18%. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 139,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Cadence Bancorp by 37.08%. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 279,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 25.44%. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $67.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 131,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY. Also check out:

1. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's Undervalued Stocks
2. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT US VALUE EQUITY keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider