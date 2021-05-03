Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E Buys PacWest Bancorp, Kirby Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Sells Hillenbrand Inc, Evercore Inc, HomeStreet Inc

New Purchases: PACW, KEX, SPR, ROG, NATI, LNTH, MAN, UFS, LQDT, OXM, DEN, ELF, SBSI, THC, RL, OSK, LGND, EPAY, IIVI, MOS, AYI, ITRI,

Investment company Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E Current Portfolio ) buys PacWest Bancorp, Kirby Corp, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Rogers Corp, National Instruments Corp, sells Hillenbrand Inc, Evercore Inc, HomeStreet Inc, Four Corners Property Trust Inc, Syneos Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E. As of 2021Q1, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E owns 133 stocks with a total value of $862 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 134,967 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) - 769,312 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.33% Ryder System Inc (R) - 165,075 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - 689,608 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.87% Terex Corp (TEX) - 260,670 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $25.65 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $35.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 270,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.76 and $69.9, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 153,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.74. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 187,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $152.09 and $198.16, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $194.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 48,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in National Instruments Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 205,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.77 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 388,331 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.87%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 689,608 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp by 46.90%. The purchase prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 233,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $22.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 546,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 948.85%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 507,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E added to a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $17.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 769,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $45.89.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in HomeStreet Inc. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Syneos Health Inc. The sale prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Clean Harbors Inc. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $84.15.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E sold out a holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc by 80.36%. The sale prices were between $25.89 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $27.57. The stock is now traded at around $28.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 62,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Calix Inc by 80.32%. The sale prices were between $29.19 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $37.03. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 54,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 74.12%. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 73,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Webster Financial Corp by 39.18%. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $62.37, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 139,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in Cadence Bancorp by 37.08%. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $23.79, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 279,795 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E reduced to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 25.44%. The sale prices were between $52.97 and $69.28, with an estimated average price of $60.51. The stock is now traded at around $67.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value E still held 131,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.