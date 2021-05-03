Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CCI, AMT,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,346,594 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 134,511 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 218,902 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 91,750 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 29,140 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 36,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 25,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 246.33%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 16,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 214.18%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.124200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 27,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 65,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.