Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, American Tower Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Visa Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Walmart Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. owns 25 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mader+%26+shannon+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,346,594 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  2. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 134,511 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  3. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) - 218,902 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 91,750 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 29,140 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $187.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 36,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 25,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 246.33%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 16,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 214.18%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.124200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 27,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.93%. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 65,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

