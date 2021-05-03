Symmetry Partner, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: IMTM, BKLN, XLI, XLF, VTEB, ZM, DELL, PINS, MHK, PTON, SLM, IFF, EQT, CNC, FL, JEF, CRWD, ACHC, TOL, LUMN, IVZ, CPRI, EVR, STLD, OZK, PII, LNC, MIDD, OLN, AAP, XEC, CMA, XRAY, DISH, FCNCA, FSLY, GPC, FOXA, EQH, R, PENN, MOS, AL, KKR, PRI, AWI, L, RJF, SNV, WRK, SBNY,
- Added Positions: XLB, BND, BNDX, BSV, VWO, QUAL, EFV, MUB, VSS, VTV, GM, USMV, SUB, VCSH, VEA, JNK, SPLV, GLTR, PFF, VTIP, VTI, ALLY, EMB, VMBS, VNQ, XSLV, DE, W, ISTB, MTUM, SJNK, VOE, LEN, VNQI, FDX, F, HPQ, NUE, OXY, PHM, THO, WHR, QRTEA, CFG, CC, Z, EEMV, EFAV, FM, SHM, SHY, AGCO, ALB, BRK.B, VIAC, CMCSA, CMI, DKS, EWBC, ICE, KEY, MS, PH, SBUX, SNX, WSM, EBAY, DFS, CHTR, ROKU, ARW, AVY, BBY, BA, SAM, BMY, BRKR, CVS, CTAS, C, CGNX, DHI, FCX, GD, GS, KLAC, MKSI, MET, MCHP, NFLX, NWL, PCG, PGR, PWR, PAG, WFC, WAL, WMB, PM, BERY, ZTS, CZR, HUBS, ETSY, ATH,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, FB, MSFT, XLK, XLY, AAPL, MRK, HD, PG, PCAR, ADBE, VZ, GOOGL, NEM, TSM, UPS, JNJ, WMT, TSLA, CRM, CI, DPZ, GIS, HUM, LMT, LDOS, V, KEYS, A, AMAT, SCHW, ITW, KMB, MCD, NKE, PFE, LIN, QCOM, TGT, DIS, WM, DAL, AMD, APD, AKAM, BLK, CAT, KO, CTSH, CPRT, COST, DD, ETN, LLY, GE, MMC, MRVL, MU, ORCL, BKNG, DGX, REGN, RSG, TXN, TMO, ANTM, ALLE, QRVO, TTD, MMM, T, ABT, MO, AMP, ABC, AMGN, ANSS, ADSK, BAC, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BWA, CBRE, CHRW, CMS, COF, CAH, CERN, CHD, CSCO, CAG, COP, DXCM, EA, EMR, EFX, EL, EXC, FMC, FISV, HAL, HIG, HSY, HON, HRL, ILMN, INTC, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, KR, LKQ, LRCX, LOW, MKC, MCK, MDT, MPWR, NSC, NOC, NUS, PNC, PKI, ROP, ROST, SHW, SWKS, SWK, STE, TROW, TJX, UNP, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, XEL, MA, HBI, TEL, BAH, FRC, FLT, MPC, XYL, APTV, NOW, CDW, BURL, TWTR, PYPL, HPE, TWLO, SPOT, AMCR, CB, ABMD, ACN, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, DOX, HES, AEE, AEP, AXP, AIG, ADI, AJG, ADP, TFC, BK, BSX, CDNS, FIS, CL, DOV, ECL, EW, EXPD, XOM, NEE, FDS, FITB, IT, GILD, GPN, MNST, LHX, HAS, HSIC, HOLX, ITT, IDXX, IP, JBHT, JCI, KSU, LVS, LEG, SPGI, MPW, MTD, NVR, NDAQ, ES, ORLY, PPG, PXD, PRU, PEG, RMD, RHI, ROK, SEIC, SLB, SNA, SCCO, LUV, STT, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TTC, TSCO, TSN, USB, RTX, WBA, WDC, WEC, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, CMG, LULU, MASI, AWK, CFX, FTNT, GNRC, LYB, HCA, SPLK, PSX, IQV, RNG, VEEV, HLT, PAYC, CTLT, SEDG, KHC, LSXMK, COUP, LW, SNAP, ATUS, DOCU, MRNA, CTVA, CARR, OTIS,
- Sold Out: XLC, XLU, BF.B, XLP, CLX, VRTX, VTRS, GL, SPY, WORK, ZS, VST, VVV, TEAM, BKI, PANW, IPGP, ACAD, SGEN, ROL, JKHY, INCY, CLGX, AMX, AMED, SIRI, GFI, ELP,
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 336,869 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 786,882 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 500,883 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 576,929 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 842,895 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 266,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 269,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 148,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.951600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $314.139800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 150.88%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 123,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 317,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 101,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 117.13%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.757700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 83,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.
