Symmetry Partner, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Symmetry Partner, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symmetry Partner, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Symmetry Partner, LLC owns 610 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symmetry Partner, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symmetry+partner%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Symmetry Partner, LLC
  1. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 336,869 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 786,882 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  3. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 500,883 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  4. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 576,929 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.55%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 842,895 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET. The purchase prices were between $35.81 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 266,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 269,386 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 148,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.951600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 59,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Symmetry Partner, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $314.139800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 150.88%. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $84.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 123,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 317,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 101,126 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in General Motors Co by 117.13%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 32.04%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.757700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Symmetry Partner, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $61.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 83,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.41 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $73.33.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.96 and $69.27, with an estimated average price of $65.45.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Symmetry Partner, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.



