GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company GFS Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Toyota Motor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GFS Advisors, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFS Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfs+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GFS Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,402 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 578,919 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 73,582 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 25,024 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 210,745 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $687.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 25,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1489.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.218400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 149,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1190.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 53,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 105.52%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 47,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 577.66%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 39,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 59.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.537500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 347,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 71.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of GFS Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

