GFS Advisors, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Large Cap ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company GFS Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Unilever PLC, PepsiCo Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Toyota Motor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GFS Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, GFS Advisors, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GFS Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gfs+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,402 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 578,919 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 73,582 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 25,024 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) - 210,745 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $687.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 25,024 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 18,953 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Mercury General Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $64.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 1489.95%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.218400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 149,535 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1190.78%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 53,890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 105.52%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 47,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 577.66%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 39,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 59.31%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.537500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 347,202 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 71.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $31.34 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

GFS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93.