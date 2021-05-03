CNB Bank Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Merck Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC

New Purchases: ABNB, SNAP, APHA, VTRS, 1GDA, VNT, USCR, GLD, OEG, RIDE, FREL, ADSK, MAA, RDS.A, GAB, VHT, AI,

Investment company CNB Bank Current Portfolio ) buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Merck Inc, Medtronic PLC, Huntington Bancshares Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Papa John's International Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CNB Bank. As of 2021Q1, CNB Bank owns 375 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CNB Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnb+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,165 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,943 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,973 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) - 198,690 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 17,075 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%

CNB Bank initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $59.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Aphria Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank initiated holding in KemPharm Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $5.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $287.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2011.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.636200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 7503.22%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1347.62%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

CNB Bank sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.