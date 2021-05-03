CNB Bank Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Merck Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC

- New Purchases: ABNB, SNAP, APHA, VTRS, 1GDA, VNT, USCR, GLD, OEG, RIDE, FREL, ADSK, MAA, RDS.A, GAB, VHT, AI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FITB, HBAN, MDT, MRK, VZ, LMT, TSLA, PG, AAPL, ALL, PEP, V, CCI, DLR, STZ, LOW, D, UNP, MCD, COST, NOW, IWO, SHM, ZTS, ISRG, QCOM, ZM, ADBE, INTU, JNJ, NFLX, DOCU, SNPS, MMM, PM, NVDA, SHW, UNH, MTCH, DGX, SPGI, XBI, NIO, LULU, SHOP, AMT, CRL, HAS, MSCI, DUK, EW, TGT, TRP, TTD, CTAS, PYPL, CVNA, CMG, UPS, ADP, ALGN, SQ, LYB, ABT, MS, IVV, FTV, NVS, IP, HD, DDOG, MDLZ, DGRW, BA, QQQ, KO, CTSH, RTX, CMCSA, COP, DIS, GSK, NKLA, GIS, WMT, YUM, IJT,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, MA, AMGN, ROP, TEAM, AMP, TFC, BABA, CVX, BTI, PRU, DOW, PFE, XLK, VO, WMB, CSCO, TDOC, QDF, T, IBB, EL, IEFA, PTON, FNB, ICE, APH, SYK, ODFL, INTC, ENB, XOM, VB, ABBV, PLUG, PGR, CRM, ORCL, NSC, APTV, SBUX, VWO, MAS, XPEV, LRCX, ZBH, GUNR, ALXN, GOOGL, AXP, BRK.B, BLNK, CVS, CGNX, GE, GWW, HON, IWN, LQD, IBM, MCHP, KLAC, KSS, AEP, ACB, WFC, EEM, VNQ, MTN, CCL, C, TMUS, TJX, NUE, EOG, WORK, EBAY, SLB, IGSB, JNK, TDTT, GD, MRNA, GPN, GS, IAA, PANW, HAL,
- Sold Out: ORLY, PZZA, VIA, ZYME, IEMG, FCX, CHWY, CLVS, NEO, TWTR, FSR, AGG, SCHO, ARGX, VUG, SPLK, IQV, VEEV, USHY, SJNK, SHV, RARE, CTLT, GDDY, SCHP, BNDX, NDRA, ZLAB, PAGS, HYS, VRSK, HYLB, EMB, ANGL, BIL, MIDD, ALNY, BCE, BLK, BSX, CM, FIS, CSGP, DXCM, ECL, INFO, IDXX, TT, LVS, MRVL, APO, NGG, PPL, PEG, RF, UAA, UL, VRTX, VOD, WAB, XLNX, GLPG, SRPT, KKR, GMAB,
For the details of CNB Bank's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cnb+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CNB Bank
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,165 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,943 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,973 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) - 198,690 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 17,075 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
CNB Bank initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $59.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
CNB Bank initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aphria Inc (APHA)
CNB Bank initiated holding in Aphria Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.3 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
CNB Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: KemPharm Inc (1GDA)
CNB Bank initiated holding in KemPharm Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $5.28. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
CNB Bank initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65. The stock is now traded at around $287.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
CNB Bank added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2011.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.23 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $33.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.636200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
CNB Bank added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 7503.22%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 23,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
CNB Bank added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
CNB Bank added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 1347.62%. The purchase prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24. The stock is now traded at around $130.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
CNB Bank added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
CNB Bank added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 28.41%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $385.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
CNB Bank sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $425.47 and $509.13, with an estimated average price of $464.17.Sold Out: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
CNB Bank sold out a holding in Papa John's International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.36 and $109.14, with an estimated average price of $94.68.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
CNB Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
CNB Bank sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
CNB Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
CNB Bank sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of CNB Bank. Also check out:
1. CNB Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. CNB Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CNB Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CNB Bank keeps buying