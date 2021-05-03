Cantillon Capital Management Llc Buys Citrix Systems Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Nielsen Holdings PLC, Sells Analog Devices Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC

- New Purchases: CTXS, IQV, NLSN,
- Added Positions: VRSN,
- Reduced Positions: ADI, CBRE, WLTW, ZTS, SPGI, ECL, GOOG, A, ENTG, GOOGL, V, FIS, ICE, AVGO, AMT, EFX, TMO, ADSK, TSM, TNET, FAST, AON, FB, BC, CME, BDX, AMAT, SSNC, MCO, IBKR, MSFT, PRI, GRA, AWI, CACC,
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 2,396,701 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 321,603 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.71%
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 3,891,313 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 3,502,546 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.67%
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,485,235 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.77 and $144.47, with an estimated average price of $134.11. The stock is now traded at around $123.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,619,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173 and $194.59, with an estimated average price of $187.83. The stock is now traded at around $233.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 953,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN)
Cantillon Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nielsen Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $23.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 4,331,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
Cantillon Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VeriSign Inc by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $188.1 and $213.58, with an estimated average price of $196.59. The stock is now traded at around $221.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,811,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.
