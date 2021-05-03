Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Splunk Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Viatris Inc, Synchrony Financial

New Purchases: VGSH, ROP, SCHO, GT, WD5A, ABNB, FUTY, KRE, SLQD, AOS, ASML, ACN, RAMP, ADBE, ALK, ALXN, ALGN, Y, AEP, AMAT, AIZ, ADSK, AVB, AVY, TFC, BSX, CMS, CAH, CSGP, CAG, INGR, CCI, DHI, EOG, DISH, EA, EQIX, EL, RE, TGNA, HLF, MTCH, ISRG, KR, LRCX, LVS, LEG, LNC, LMT, MKC, SPGI, MCHP, TAP, NFLX, NEM, ES, PAYX, PFG, PRU, REGN, RF, RNR, SBAC, SHW, TJX, TTWO, GL, TSN, VFC, VRTX, WSO, TMUS, DFS, MELI, DG, LEA, GM, KMI, HCA, AL, NOW, PNR, FANG, ZTS, IQV, RNG, AMC, BABA, SHOP, TRU, VVV, SNAP, AM, ADT, MRNA, MDLA, IAC, ITOT, JPST, MUB, NEAR, SCHV, SHV, TFI, VT, VWOB,

BND, BNDX, VEA, SPLK, VTEB, MRK, TPIC, CVS, VIG, SCHP, MUNI, V, AMZN, BSV, WPP, KO, GOOGL, DD, D, XBI, VST, YUMC, IAU, BRK.B, TIP, ZM, BYND, ARKW, KHC, ICLN, MJ, VTIP, VOD, SBUX, LH, ATVI, IBM, BIIB, CMI, DKS, STZ, CMCSA, UBER, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, CI, CERN, COF, BLK, BDX, IEFA, IEMG, BAC, BCE, PRF, AJG, SLYV, ADI, AMGN, VEU, ABC, VNQ, VOE, AMP, MO, TEF, ITW, LOW, MCD, IDXX, MS, OMC, ORCL, PNC, PH, BKNG, QCOM, CRM, MMM, TGT, DEO, TXN, RTX, UNH, HAL, WFC, EBAY, MA, GPC, PM, GIS, LBRDK, PYPL, EMN, KLAC, Reduced Positions: SONY, STX, TSM, WY, FSLR, SCHW, VTRS, PBCT, PG, VTR, BMY, GLW, FDX, BIDU, CAT, C, NKE, SKYW, SRCL, TD, UNM, HBI, WU, SYF, KWEB, VTI, T, ABT, APD, CSX, CME, XOM, ITGR, HON, MDT, NSC, NOC, VZ, WMT, DIS, SABR, AGG, AMKR, ASTE, LUMN, CHE, CL, CBU, DUK, NEE, GSK, HUM, INTC, IRM, JPM, MDLZ, NCR, PFE, PHG, PLT, NTR, RDS.A, SON, TEX, WPC, AAWW, PSX, GOOG, QRVO, IR, DGRO, FXI, GDX, VSS, ALL, AMT, ADM, CNI, CVX, DE, ECL, LLY, ERJ, GD, GE, GS, HD, INTU, MHK, NVDA, PPG, SYK, SYY, TEVA, TRP, UPS, VLO, WRE, WDC, WEC, FB, DOW, DGS, EFA, EWT, IYR, SCHE, SCHZ, VBR, VXF,

Burlington, VT, based Investment company Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Viatris Inc, Synchrony Financial, Citigroup Inc, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 518 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 772,706 shares, 17.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 330,492 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 485,934 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 266,575 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 278,231 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $445.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 157.52%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 537.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.854700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $47.94 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $50.07.