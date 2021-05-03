Logo
Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys Splunk Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Viatris Inc, Synchrony Financial

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Burlington, VT, based Investment company Hanson & Doremus Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Splunk Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Roper Technologies Inc, TPI Composites Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, Viatris Inc, Synchrony Financial, Citigroup Inc, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. As of 2021Q1, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 518 stocks with a total value of $420 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hanson+%26+doremus+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 772,706 shares, 17.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 330,492 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 485,934 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  4. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 266,575 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 278,231 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28. The stock is now traded at around $445.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 764 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 157 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 157.52%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $123.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 537.65%. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.854700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vistra Corp (VST)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The sale prices were between $147.69 and $178.13, with an estimated average price of $163.98.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.

Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.81 and $99.47, with an estimated average price of $94.48.

Sold Out: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.67 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $14.55.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $47.94 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $50.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Also check out:

