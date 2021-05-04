Granite Awarded $160 Million Dam Project in Texas





Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) has been awarded the Leon Hurse Dam project in Ladonia, Texas by Upper Trinity Regional Water District. The $160 million contract award is anticipated to be included in Granites second quarter backlog.









The Leon Hurse Dam project is a component of the overall Lake Ralph Hall project which will be one of Texas newest lakes and one of the states biggest water projects in the last 30 years. The project will provide crucial water for an area whose population is projected to increase nearly fivefold in the next 50 years. Granite is responsible for building a new earthen dam, and pertinent structural, electrical, mechanical, and architectural facilities, anticipated to provide 45 million gallons per day of water for people in Collin, Denton, and Fannin counties as one of Texas newest dams.









Granite has a long history of collaboration and experience working on complex dam projects in Texas and across the U.S., said Granite Regional Vice President Matt Shepherd.Granites work on the Leon Hurse Dam will continue our role of constructing important dam structures and water resource projects in Texas.









The scope of work is comprised of the construction of a new 2.3-mile-long, 108-foot-tall zoned earthen embankment dam including a 705-foot long, 104-foot-tall roller compacted concrete and cast-in-place (CIP) concrete spillway with a 120-foot-wide labyrinth weir overflow section, an excavated earthen emergency spillway, a CIP concrete intake structure including screens, sluice gates, stop logs, and a vertical lift bridge crane, a CIP concrete valve vault structure housing, and approximately 1,800 feet of new 72-inch diameter mortar lined steel pipeline.









Construction is projected to start in July 2021. For more information on the project, visit lakeralphhall.com.









About Granite









Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite ( NYSE:GVA, Financial) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005683/en/