CORRECTING and REPLACING Ocular Therapeutix™ To Present Pre-Clinical and Clinical Data at the 2021 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Please replace the release dated April 29, 2021, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release:

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX TO PRESENT PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL DATA AT THE 2021 ASSOCIATION FOR RESEARCH IN VISION AND OPHTHALMOLOGY (ARVO) ANNUAL MEETING

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced multiple scientific presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting. The ARVO 2021 Annual Meeting has been moved to a virtual format hosted on Pathable and requires registration. The meeting is being held May 1 7, with recorded content available on the platform through June 30.

We are pleased to be presenting data on our pre-clinical and clinical programs at this years annual meeting, including updated data on two of our key programs, OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD and OTX-TIC for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, commented Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. The progress we are making in these two programs is exciting as we look to advance each into Phase 2 clinical trials. Our hydrogel platform continues to offer patients and physicians a potential novel, hands-free option to address both front and back-of-the-eye diseases. We look forward to the continued progress of these programs while we continue expanding the capabilities of our diverse platform.

Presentations at ARVO:

  • Title: Safety and Efficacy of Topical, Transzonular, and Intracanalicular Corticosteroids for the Prevention of Postoperative Inflammation after Cataract Surgery
    Session Title: Cataract Surgery/Epidemiology
    Session Date/Times: May 2, 2021 from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM EDT
    Presenter: Dr. Amy Lu
  • Title: Phase 1 Study of an Intracameral Travoprost Hydrogel-based Implant for the Treatment of POAG and Ocular Hypertension
    Session Title: Pharmacological intervention and cellular mechanisms
    Session Date/Times: May 3, 2021 from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM EDT
    Presenter: Dr. Damien Goldberg
  • Title: Incidence of Endophthalmitis Following Routine or Complex Cataract Surgery in Practices With and Without Access to Hydrogel Sealant: Retrospective Study Using the IRIS Registry
    Session Title: Healthcare Delivery and Quality of Care
    Session Date/Times: May 5, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM EDT
    Presenter: Dr. Michael H Goldstein
  • Title: Phase 1 Study of an Intravitreal Axitinib Hydrogel-based Implant for the Treatment of Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (nAMD)
    Session Title: AMD and retinal physiology
    Session Date/Times: May 5, 2021 from 2:45 PM to 4:30 PM EDT
    Presenter: Dr. James Wong
  • Title: Ocular Pharmacokinetics of OTX-DED, a Sustained-release Intracanalicular Insert Delivering Dexamethasone, in a Canine Model
    Session Title: Dry Eye and Tear film
    Session Date/Times: May 5, 2021 from 2:45 PM to 4:30 PM EDT
    Presenter: Charles Blizzard
  • Title: Pharmacokinetics of OTX-CSI, a Cyclosporine Intracanalicular Insert, in Surgically Induced Dry Eye Beagle Dogs
    Session Title: Cornea, cytokines, anti-inflammatory
    Session Date/Times: May 7, 2021 from 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM EDT
    Presenter: Andrew Vanslette
  • Title: Safety of an Intracanalicular Dexamethasone Insert for the Treatment of Allergic Conjunctivitis: Pooled Post-hoc Analysis of Four Studies
    Session Title: Cornea, cytokines, anti-inflammatory
    Session Date/Times: May 7, 2021 from 2:15 PM to 4:00 PM EDT
    Presenter: Dr. John Meyer

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutixs first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has received a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, commonly known as PDUFA, of October 18, 2021, for a supplemental new drug application to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication of DEXTENZA. Ocular Therapeutixs earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating each of OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects for the Company, including presentations at medical, scientific or industry conferences; the commercialization of DEXTENZA, ReSure Sealant, or any of the Companys product candidates; the commercial launch of, and effectiveness of reimbursement codes for, DEXTENZA; the conduct of post-approval studies of DEXTENZA; the development and regulatory status of the Companys product candidates, such as the Companys development of and prospects for approvability of DEXTENZA for additional indications including the PDUFA target action date scheduled for October 18, 2021 for allergic conjunctivitis, OTX-CSI for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease, OTX-DED for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, OTX-TIC for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, OTX-TKI for the treatment of retinal diseases including wet AMD, and OTX-AFS as an extended-delivery formulation of the VEGF trap aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases including wet AMD; the ongoing development of the Companys extended-delivery hydrogel depot technology; the size of potential markets for our product candidates; the potential utility of any of the Companys product candidates; the potential benefits and future operation of the collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, including any potential future payments thereunder; projected net product revenue, unit sales and other financial and operational metrics of DEXTENZA; the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its operations; the sufficiency of the Companys cash resources and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Companys clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing and costs involved in commercializing DEXTENZA, ReSure Sealant or any product candidate that receives regulatory approval, including the conduct of post-approval studies, the ability to retain regulatory approval of DEXTENZA, ReSure Sealant or any product candidate that receives regulatory approval, the ability to maintain reimbursement codes for DEXTENZA, the initiation, timing, conduct and outcomes of clinical trials, availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals, the Companys scientific approach and general development progress, the availability or commercial potential of the Companys product candidates, the Companys ability to generate its projected net product revenue and unit sales on the timeline expected, if at all, the sufficiency of cash resources, the Companys existing indebtedness, the ability of the Companys creditors to accelerate the maturity of such indebtedness upon the occurrence of certain events of default, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic including its effect on the Companys and relevant regulatory authorities operations, any additional financing needs or other actions and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors section contained in the Companys quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Companys views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Companys views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Companys views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005393/en/

