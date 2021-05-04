Ranpak to Hold Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results





Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 results at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. (ET) on that day.









The conference call and earnings presentation will be webcast live at the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fevent.on24.com%2Fwcc%2Fr%2F3079711%2F5AF36F57A2BBADC6C666791C4D845F88. Investors who cannot access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (833) 579-0916 or (778) 560-2805 and use the Conference ID: 9875189.









A telephonic replay of the webcast also will be available starting at 3:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and ending at 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, May 13, 2021. To listen to the replay, please dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and use the Conference ID: 9875189.









About Ranpak









Founded in 1972, Ranpak's goal was to create the first environmentally responsible system to protect products during shipment. The development and improvement of materials, systems and total solution concepts have earned Ranpak a reputation as an innovative leader in e-commerce and industrial supply chain solutions. Ranpak is headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio and has approximately 650 employees.





