Intel to Invest $3.5 Billion to Expand New Mexico Manufacturing Operations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Whats New: Intel Corporation will invest $3.5 billion to equip its New Mexico operations for the manufacturing of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including Foveros, Intels breakthrough 3D packaging technology. The multiyear investment is expected to create at least 700 high-tech jobs and 1,000 construction jobs and support an additional 3,500 jobs in the state. Planning activities begin immediately, with construction expected to start in late 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005783/en/

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (left) and Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Manufacturing and Operations, display a plaque with a processor wafer on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Intel Campus at Rio Rancho, New Mexico. During a news conference, Intel announced it will invest $3.5 billion in its New Mexico operations in support of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (left) and Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Manufacturing and Operations, display a plaque with a processor wafer on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Intel Campus at Rio Rancho, New Mexico. During a news conference, Intel announced it will invest $3.5 billion in its New Mexico operations in support of advanced semiconductor packaging technologies. (Credit: Walden Kirsch/Intel Corporation)



A key differentiator for our IDM 2.0 strategy is our unquestioned leadership in advanced packaging, which allows us to mix and match compute tiles to deliver the best products. Were seeing tremendous interest in these capabilities from the industry, especially following the introduction of our new Intel Foundry Services. Were proud to have invested in New Mexico for more than 40 years and we see our Rio Rancho campus continuing to play a critical role in Intels global manufacturing network in our new era of IDM 2.0.



Keyvan Esfarjani, Intel senior vice president and general manager of Manufacturing and Operations



What Foveros Is: Foveros advanced 3D packaging technology enables Intel to build processors with compute tiles stacked vertically, rather than side-by-side, providing greater performance in a smaller footprint. It also allows Intel to mix and match compute tiles to optimize for cost and power efficiency. The move from system-on-chip to system on package will enable Intel to meet increasing computing performance needs for artificial intelligence, 5G and the edge.



Why It Matters: Intels global factory network is a competitive advantage that enables product optimization, improved economics and supply resilience. Investing in the companys manufacturing operations is a key component of its recently announced IDM+2.0+strategy. The technologies currently developed and manufactured at the Rio Rancho site Intel Optane technology, embedded multi-die interconnect bridge and Intel silicon photonics technology play important roles in Intels new era of innovation by simplifying and optimizing semiconductor memory, packaging, and connectivity.



Intels $3.5 billion investment in New Mexico will create 700 new jobs in the next three years and establish the Rio Rancho campus as the company's domestic hub for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. With this exciting development, we are already seeing the benefits of this year's legislation expanding LEDA, generating high-quality and high-paying jobs for New Mexicans. The state and Intel have a 40-year partnership, and today, with innovative economic development tools and global demand for this technology, we can celebrate a new generation of workers and job growth at Intels New Mexico manufacturing plant.



About Intel in New Mexico: Since 1980, Intel has invested $16.3 billion in capital to support its New Mexico operations and currently employs more than 1,800 people at the site. Its annual economic impact in the state is $1.2 billion, based on 2019 data.



Intel is committed to corporate responsibility and addressing community needs. The company purchases renewable energy to meet 100% of its New Mexico electricity use and invests in energy-saving measures. To reach its+goal of achieving net positive water use by 2030, Intel has funded two nonprofit-led water restoration projects benefiting New Mexico. Over the past five years, employees volunteered 106,000 hours and Intel and the Intel Foundation donated more than $8.5 million in support of New Mexico schools and nonprofits.



More Context: Intel+in+New+Mexico+%28Press+Kit%29 | Intel+Announces+New+Mexico+Investment+%28Event+Replay%29



About Intel



Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moores Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intels innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.



Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release that refer to future plans and expectations, including with respect to Intels planned New Mexico investment and Intels strategy, are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that refer to or are based on estimates, forecasts, projections, uncertain events or assumptions also identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on managements expectations as of the date of this press release and involve many risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in Intels SEC filings, which are available at www.intc.com. Intel does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any duty, to update any statement made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except to the extent that disclosure may be required by law.



Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

