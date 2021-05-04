Logo
Curaleaf Announces Upcoming Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 3, 2021

WAKEFIELD, Mass., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Executive Chairman Boris Jordan and Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2021.

  • A.G.P.'s Spring Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference
    May 4, 2021

    Joe Bayern, Curaleaf CEO, will be participating in a panel titled, "Northeast Opportunities: Evaluating New Adult-use Markets of New York & New Jersey" hosted by Alliance Global Partners Equity Analyst Aaron Grey CFA, CPA. (12:00pm 1:00pm) Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.

  • Canaccord's Cannabis Virtual Conference
    May 11, 2021

    Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman, will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Canaccord Genuity Corp. Equity Analyst Matt Bottomley, CPA, CA, CBV. (9:00am 9:25am) Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.

  • Prohibition Partners LIVE
    May 20, 2021

    Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Executive Chairman, will be participating in a fireside discussion titled, "Curaleaf Holdings Across the Pond: Why Europe, Why Now?" with Financial Times Reporter, Patricia Nilsson, with an in depth look at Curaleaf's exciting steps into the European Market. (9:30am 10:00am)

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites, more than 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,800 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with leading cultivation, extraction and production capabilities. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com/.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo, SVP, Investor Relations and Capital Markets
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-announces-upcoming-investor-community-conference-and-event-participation-301282464.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

