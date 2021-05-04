Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE American: REPX) ("Riley Permian" or the "Company"), plans to release fiscal second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on May 11, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close.

In connection with the earnings release, Riley Permian management will host a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's results and to host a Q&A session. Interested parties are invited to participate by calling:

U.S./Canada Toll Free, 844-965-3268

International, +1 639-491-2298

Conference ID number 3883784

An updated company presentation, which will include certain items to be discussed on the call, will be posted prior to the call on the Company's website (www.rileypermian.com).

A replay of the call will be available until May 26, 2021 by calling:

U.S./Canada Toll Free, 800-585-8367

International, +1 416-621-4642

Conference ID number 3883784

About Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.

Riley Permian is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on steadily growing its reserves, production and cash flow per share through the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. For more information please visit www.rileypermian.com.

Investor Contact:

Philip Riley

405-438-0126

[email protected]

