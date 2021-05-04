Logo
AudioEye Sets First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., May 3, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

(PRNewsfoto/AudioEye, Inc.)

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International number: 1-631-891-4304

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 20, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10014505

About AudioEye, Inc.
AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the-loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture, as well as source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:
AudioEye, Inc.
Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
[email protected]
(949) 574-3860

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-sets-first-quarter-2021-earnings-call-for-thursday-may-13-2021-at-430-pm-et-301281499.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

