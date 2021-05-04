BioLife Solutions Announces Closing of Stirling Ultracold Acquisition and Expanded Partnership with Leading Global Biopharma CDMO

BOTHELL, Wash., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of a portfolio of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Stirling Ultracold ("Stirling"), a privately held manufacturer of ultra-low temperature ("ULT") mechanical freezers. BioLife issued 6,646,870 shares of common stock in exchange for 100% of the outstanding shares of Stirling.

BioLife management has provided guidance for Stirling's 2021 post-closing revenue contribution to be $35 million to $37 million, with total 2021 revenue of $101 million to $110 million.

BioLife also announced that Stirling has expanded its existing partnership with a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and has been selected by this customer as their preferred provider of ULT storage across their multiple business units. Stirling will supply approximately 100 energy-efficient ULT mechanical freezers to support this customer's cold chain capabilities for biologics and emerging modalities. This augments the existing installed base of 200 Stirling freezers across this CDMO's worldwide facilities footprint.

Mike Rice, BioLife CEO, commented, "We welcome Dusty Tenney in his new role as BioLife's president and chief operating officer. Dusty and the entire Stirling team continue to deliver innovative solutions and stellar support to cell and gene therapy developers and contract manufacturing companies. We are realizing the cross-selling leverage we anticipated via our M&A strategy, as this customer uses our entire bioproduction tools and services portfolio. In addition to Stirling freezers, our proprietary CryoStor biopreservation media, automated, water-free ThawSTAR thaw systems, evo cold chain management platform, CBS cryogenic freezers and SciSafe storage services are all used to optimized the manufacture, storage, transport and thawing of life-saving cell and gene therapies. We see a tremendous opportunity to cross-sell our entire bioproduction tools and services portfolio to companies in the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets."

About Stirling Ultracold

Stirling Ultracold manufactures and sells environmentally sustainable ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers for the global market. Powered by the free-piston Stirling engine, and the first in the U.S. to use 100% natural refrigerants, these upright and undercounter ULT freezers use less than one-third the electricity of standard compressor-based ULT freezers, as validated by the industry's first ENERGY STAR partnership for ULT freezers. The company also produces the industry's only portable ULT solution available for remote clinical trials and biologic drug delivery. For more information, please call (740) 274-7900, or visit www.StirlingUltracold.com.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools and services. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStorfreeze media and HypoThermosol shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems high capacity storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers and SciSafe biologic storage services. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, and follow BioLife on Twitter.

