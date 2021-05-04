Smith & Wesson Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smith & Wesson Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 3, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Fred M. Diaz, former President and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., and Denis G. Suggs, CEO of LCP Transportation LLC, to the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased and excited to welcome Fred and Denis as new independent directors to the Smith & Wesson Board of Directors," said Robert L. Scott, Chairman of the Board. "They both have very impressive backgrounds and are joining Smith & Wesson at an exciting time as we continue to execute our strategy to drive profitability and value for our stockholders. Both Fred and Denis bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and perspective to the Board, and we look forward to their contributions."

With the addition of Mr. Suggs and Mr. Diaz, the company's Board of Directors now consists of eight directors, seven of whom are independent. At this time, neither Mr. Diaz nor Mr. Suggs have been added to any of the Board's committees.

About Fred M. Diaz
Mr. Diaz, 55, served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Motor North America, Inc. from 2018 to 2020 and as General Manager, Performance Optimization Global Marketing and Sales of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Tokyo, Japan from 2017 to 2018. Mr. Diaz served in various executive level positions with Nissan North America Inc. for four years and Chrysler Corporation LLC for 24 years as the President and Chief Executive Officer of both the Ram Truck Brand and Chrysler of Mexico. Mr. Diaz currently serves on the board of directors of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., a publicly owned company that is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscaping products in the United States and Canada. Mr. Diaz received a bachelor's degree from Texas Lutheran University and an MBA from Central Michigan University.

About Denis G. Suggs
Mr. Suggs, 55, has served as the Chief Executive Officer of LCP Transportation LLC, a non-emergency medical transportation provider, since 2020 and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Materials, Inc., a glass recycler, from 2014 to 2020. Mr. Suggs previously served in executive capacities with Belden, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Public Storage Inc. Mr. Suggs currently serves on the board of Patrick Industries, a publicly owned company that is a major manufacturer of components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Mr. Suggs received a bachelor's degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Duke University.

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Contact:
[email protected]
(413) 747-3448

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smith--wesson-announces-two-new-appointments-to-board-of-directors-301282510.html

SOURCE Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)