Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor and User Conference Schedule for May and June 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor and User Conference Schedule for May and June 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced announced its conference schedule for May and June:

  • Extreme Virtual Tech Talk Hosted by B. Riley
    Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Product Officer
    Monday, May 10, 2021
    12:00 PM ET presentation

  • J.P. Morgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Virtual Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Monday, May 24, 2021
    11:00 AM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

  • Extreme Networks Third Annual Connect User Conference
    Wednesday, May 26 to Thursday, May 27, 2021
    Virtual keynotes, technical breakouts and demos open to registered participants.
    Registered investors and analysts will receive additional details for Executive management Q&A sessions in the coming weeks.
    Register at: https://connect.extremenetworks.com/

  • Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO and Rmi Thomas, CFO
    Tuesday, June 1, 2021
    3:50 PM EDT presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

  • Craig-Hallum 18th Annual Institutional Investor Virtual Conference
    Rmi Thomas, CFO
    Wednesday, June 2, 2021
    Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from the conference presentations will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-announces-virtual-investor-and-user-conference-schedule-for-may-and-june-2021-301282496.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)