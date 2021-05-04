Weis Markets Reports First Quarter Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Weis Markets Reports First Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SUNBURY, Pa., May 3, 2021

SUNBURY, Pa., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today reported its sales increased 2.1 percent to $1.0 billion during the thirteen-week period ended March 27, 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, while first quarter comparable store sales increased 1.4 percent.

Weis Markets, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weis Markets, Inc.)

The Company's first quarter net income decreased 9.1 percent to $24.3 million compared to $26.7 million in 2020, while earnings per share totaled $0.90 compared to $0.99 per share for the same period in 2020.

"The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11, 2020 which resulted in restaurant, business and school closings while other companies transitioned to working remotely. The result was a record surge in demand for food retailers" said Jonathan H. Weis, Chairman, President and CEO.

"Our first quarter 2021 results remained significantly elevated in absolute terms and were in line with expectations with sales up 14.8 percent and net income up 69.6 percent compared to the pre-pandemic levels in first quarter 2019, which is a more appropriate baseline for comparison," said Mr. Weis. "We are extremely proud of what our associates accomplished throughout the pandemic. During these challenging and evolving times, we remain well positioned to meet the needs of our customers and communities while continuing to deliver value to our shareholders."

About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

In addition to historical information, this news release may contain forward-looking statements, which are included pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. For example, risks and uncertainties can arise with changes in: general economic conditions, including their impact on capital expenditures; business conditions in the retail industry; the regulatory environment; rapidly changing technology and competitive factors, including increased competition with regional and national retailers; and price pressures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Readers should carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Company files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WEIS MARKETS, INC.
COMPARATIVE SUMMARY OF SALES & EARNINGS





























First Quarter 2021


(Unaudited)

































13 Weeks Ended


Increase



March 27, 2021


March 28, 2020


(Decrease)


Net sales

$


1,006,340,000



$


985,820,000



2.1

%
















Income from operations



31,834,000





37,428,000



(14.9)

%
















Income before provision for income taxes

$


32,670,000



$


36,085,000



(9.5)

%


Provision for income taxes



8,415,000





9,396,000



(10.4)

%


Net income

$


24,255,000



$


26,689,000



(9.1)

%
















Weighted-average shares outstanding



26,898,443





26,898,443





Basic and diluted earnings per share

$


0.90



$


0.99


$

(0.09)

















Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weis-markets-reports-first-quarter-results-301282545.html

SOURCE Weis Markets

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)