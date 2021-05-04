Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MFNC, LEAF, KTYB, and PBCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MFNC shareholders will receive $4.64 in cash and 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock for each MFNC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $22.19 based upon Nicolet's April 30, 2021 closing price of $79.76. If you own MFNC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mfnc/

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Graham Holdings Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LEAF shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each share of LEAF common stock that they hold. If you own LEAF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/leaf/

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $37.49 based upon Stock Yards' April 30, 2021 closing price of $51.16. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T"). Under the terms of the agreement, PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 shares of M&T common stock per share of PBCT, representing implied consideration of $18.61 based upon M&T's April 30, 2021 closing price of $157.69. If you own PBCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pbct/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-mfnc-leaf-ktyb-and-pbct-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301282646.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

