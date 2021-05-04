Fedex Corp (FDX) President/CEO FedEx Express Donald F Colleran Sold $5.2 million of Shares

President/CEO FedEx Express of Fedex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald F Colleran (insider trades) sold 17,150 shares of FDX on 05/03/2021 at an average price of $300.52 a share. The total sale was $5.2 million.
