Trust Co Of Oklahoma Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

- New Purchases: TPL, VZ, PSX, ADI, CSCO, LHX, MDLZ, FB,
- Added Positions: AMZN, T, JPM, ADP, DIS, JNJ, WMB, MSFT, ABT, MRK, HD, TXN, UNP, WMT, XLI, PM, ABBV, IJH, MMM, PG, ICE, INTC, ADSK, RTX, IDXX, XLB, VOX, BMY, DVY, NSC, MO, XLF, XLE, COF, KO, LOW, TGT, LIN,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, VGT, VCR, VFH, VHT, BRK.B, DHR, GOOGL, HON, NKE, V, BAC, MKC, AMAT, MU, TMO, FISV, XLU, WHR, SPY, ACN, MDT, COST, BDX, VWO, CVS, CVX, C, CAG, VDC, BA, VEA, VDE, BKNG, GOOG, BK, XLRE, WFC, DGS, DEM, MCD, ITT, APH, AON, BLK, KMX, CMCSA, EA, XLNX, JLL, LEN, OKE, ROK, SHW, COP, CI, KMI, TSN,
- Sold Out: LBTYK, CTSH, GE,
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 75,444 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 185,706 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,555 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 46,270 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,872 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1601.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $83.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 136.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.537500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $191.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 82.5%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.05%. Trust Co Of Oklahoma still held 42,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 41.26%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Trust Co Of Oklahoma still held 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Trust Co Of Oklahoma reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 21.05%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Trust Co Of Oklahoma still held 7,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.
