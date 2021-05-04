Logo
Trust Co Of Oklahoma Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Trust Co Of Oklahoma (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Liberty Global PLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, General Electric Co, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Oklahoma. As of 2021Q1, Trust Co Of Oklahoma owns 129 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trust+co+of+oklahoma/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA
  1. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 75,444 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
  2. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 185,706 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,555 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 46,270 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,872 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1601.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $83.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 136.65%. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.537500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $153.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $191.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 22.02%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $24.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 44,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.

Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 82.5%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.05%. Trust Co Of Oklahoma still held 42,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 41.26%. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Trust Co Of Oklahoma still held 7,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Trust Co Of Oklahoma reduced to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 21.05%. The sale prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Trust Co Of Oklahoma still held 7,303 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA. Also check out:

1. TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRUST CO OF OKLAHOMA keeps buying
