TFC Financial Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Philip Morris Inter

New Purchases: XL, EVBG, AZRE, ABNB, QS, U, XPEV, SI, NET, NAKD, APPN, OKTA, RIOT, FLGT, NCLH, FUBO, KMI, PACB, MELI, SIVB, ITI, CLH,

XL, EVBG, AZRE, ABNB, QS, U, XPEV, SI, NET, NAKD, APPN, OKTA, RIOT, FLGT, NCLH, FUBO, KMI, PACB, MELI, SIVB, ITI, CLH, Added Positions: IVV, BSV, BND, TOTL, VB, BRK.B, IQLT, VTV, IEMG, VZ, DHR, NEE, DIS, PYPL, VXUS, QUAL, VNQ, MDT, WMT, FFC, ALB, CCL, VTI, CMCSA, MAR, SCZ, NCR, DNP, FRPT, TDC, WKHS, VIR, BNTX, ZM, MRNA, FTCH, SFIX, SQ, WMS,

IVV, BSV, BND, TOTL, VB, BRK.B, IQLT, VTV, IEMG, VZ, DHR, NEE, DIS, PYPL, VXUS, QUAL, VNQ, MDT, WMT, FFC, ALB, CCL, VTI, CMCSA, MAR, SCZ, NCR, DNP, FRPT, TDC, WKHS, VIR, BNTX, ZM, MRNA, FTCH, SFIX, SQ, WMS, Reduced Positions: BIL, JNJ, ONB, VNQI, AAPL, PM, MSFT, TMUS, IBM, APH, PG, VWO, ORCL, IGM, TJX, AMT, JPM, CVX, VUG, IJR, CTVA, PINS, ROKU, ATR, DD, ENTG, AMZN, MMM, CVS, ASML, SCHC, T, CHWY, KRNT, GOOG, V, PSTI, AEP, MA, BP, BAC, ADSK, NICE, NYT, SPY, NVO, MUB, CLX, CPRT, BEAM, HON, ECL, RRD, SLG, CGC, SWK, MMP, EPD, VRTX,

BIL, JNJ, ONB, VNQI, AAPL, PM, MSFT, TMUS, IBM, APH, PG, VWO, ORCL, IGM, TJX, AMT, JPM, CVX, VUG, IJR, CTVA, PINS, ROKU, ATR, DD, ENTG, AMZN, MMM, CVS, ASML, SCHC, T, CHWY, KRNT, GOOG, V, PSTI, AEP, MA, BP, BAC, ADSK, NICE, NYT, SPY, NVO, MUB, CLX, CPRT, BEAM, HON, ECL, RRD, SLG, CGC, SWK, MMP, EPD, VRTX, Sold Out: PKI, SAP, SBCF, BAH, FBRX, APHA, VTIP, VOE, EMB, BNDX, AGG, TW, CRON, WING, AIG, ACB, TIF, NUE, LSTR, GNTX,

Investment company TFC Financial Management Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, XL Fleet Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFC Financial Management. As of 2021Q1, TFC Financial Management owns 575 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TFC Financial Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfc+financial+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 210,810 shares, 45.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 59,141 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,797 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28% Old National Bancorp (ONB) - 273,747 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 34,881 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in XL Fleet Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.540100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $125.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.256100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 584.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The sale prices were between $29.17 and $40.35, with an estimated average price of $34.86.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $32.77.

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.59%. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. TFC Financial Management still held 4,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.1%. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. TFC Financial Management still held 6,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 40.37%. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. TFC Financial Management still held 3,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.