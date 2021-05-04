Logo
TFC Financial Management Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Philip Morris Inter

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TFC Financial Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, XL Fleet Corp, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFC Financial Management. As of 2021Q1, TFC Financial Management owns 575 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TFC Financial Management's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfc+financial+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TFC Financial Management
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 210,810 shares, 45.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.46%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 59,141 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.41%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,797 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  4. Old National Bancorp (ONB) - 273,747 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.88%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 34,881 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
New Purchase: XL Fleet Corp (XL)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in XL Fleet Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.82 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $16.58. The stock is now traded at around $6.540100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.56 and $166.82, with an estimated average price of $140.58. The stock is now traded at around $125.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97. The stock is now traded at around $256.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.38 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $35.25. The stock is now traded at around $27.256100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

TFC Financial Management initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.4 and $33.13, with an estimated average price of $26.56. The stock is now traded at around $31.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.88%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,676 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 584.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $137.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

TFC Financial Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $120.35 and $160.53, with an estimated average price of $138.72.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Sold Out: Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida (SBCF)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The sale prices were between $29.17 and $40.35, with an estimated average price of $34.86.

Sold Out: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91.

Sold Out: Forte Biosciences Inc (FBRX)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $25.01 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $32.77.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

TFC Financial Management sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.59%. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. TFC Financial Management still held 4,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.1%. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. TFC Financial Management still held 6,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

TFC Financial Management reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 40.37%. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. TFC Financial Management still held 3,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of TFC Financial Management. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider