Winch Advisory Services, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Aflac Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc

New Purchases: AGGY, VTIP, GBTC, VCSH, SPTS, PSLV, PHYS, CLF, XPEV, QS, ACTC, HYLN, CCIV, OPEN, MAXN, NIO, 7LV, ABNB, UPST, EEENF, GDX, GDXJ, VGT, XRT, XSD, DMNXF, RIOT, GOLD, LUMN, IFNNY, ON, BB, POWW, SWBI, RGR, BYDDF, M44, BYDDY, CTXR, AMC, SOTGY, LBRDK, VSTO, EVBT, TPIC, SVRA,

BIL, VGSH, MRVL, NVDA, AMZN, SBUX, PYPL, ADBE, BRK.B, MSFT, CRM, COST, HON, GOOG, VFH, KO, NFLX, NKE, PFE, EBAY, SMH, C, JPM, MDT, TXN, MA, VAW, VHT, WMT, DIS, FB, VWO, JNJ, PG, SYK, RTX, V, NEAR, SPIP, QCOM, TSLA, AOM, SPIB, XLE, T, AMD, BAC, BA, FCX, X, MGNI, ROKU, MDB, GLD, IBB, VUG, LNT, ABR, BP, CREE, DCP, DVN, DUK, XOM, F, GE, GSK, IBM, MPW, NP, NI, ES, OLN, PEP, PFG, PSA, RDS.A, SO, TSM, TGT, VZ, VOD, DNP, FAX, ERC, BX, OPI, GM, KMI, MPC, ZG, ABBV, PAYC, HUBS, ETSY, SQ, FLGT, OKTA, APPN, PINS, CRWD, FVRR, NET, DDOG, SNOW, PLTR, ACWI, ARKK, BOTZ, PFF, ROBO, SKYY, VOO, XLC, XLF, XLK, XLY, Reduced Positions: SHY, GBIL, SHV, MMM, AFL, KNSL, ZM, WEC, SYY, NOC, IAU, MAR, LMT, SPAB, IHI, HACK, PTON, FSLY, SPLG, SPSB, LTHM, SPOT, ZS, TTD, VT, ROP, ALB, ASB, CCL, GD, HD, SJM, MCD, MSI, VTRS, LOB, TJX, UAL, MELI, BCML, DG, NOW, NCLH, SHOP,

Appleton, WI, based Investment company Winch Advisory Services, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Aflac Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winch Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Winch Advisory Services, LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 430,663 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,911 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 262,332 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,184 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 145,615 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.08%

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.665900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 145,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 382.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 50,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1806.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1454.05%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 122.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $67.85.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Trevena Inc. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.22.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Jaguar Health Inc. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.54.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.