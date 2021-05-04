Logo
Winch Advisory Services, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Aflac Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Appleton, WI, based Investment company Winch Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, Starbucks Corp, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Aflac Inc, Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Marriott International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winch Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Winch Advisory Services, LLC owns 461 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winch Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winch+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winch Advisory Services, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 430,663 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,911 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 262,332 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.49%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,184 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 145,615 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.08%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,096 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $31.36 and $56.7, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $47.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.63 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $30.665900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.159900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $91.490100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 145,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 382.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 50,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $115.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1806.12%. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1454.05%. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $240.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 122.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $67.85.

Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.12 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $8.47.

Sold Out: Trevena Inc (TRVN)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Trevena Inc. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.22.

Sold Out: Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Jaguar Health Inc. The sale prices were between $1.6 and $4, with an estimated average price of $2.54.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.



