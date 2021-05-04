Nicolet Bankshares Inc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Xilinx Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

New Purchases: BIV, SHOP, BABA, TPL, SLQD, ITOT, AMAT, BTO, RHHBY, CSCO, BAC, TGT, ORLY, CI, CHD, VO, HYG,

Investment company Nicolet Bankshares Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Texas Pacific Land Corp, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Xilinx Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. As of 2021Q1, Nicolet Bankshares Inc owns 200 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) - 842,016 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 831,832 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 358,796 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 270,432 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 156,714 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1122.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1601.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $292.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.