Nicolet Bankshares Inc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Xilinx Inc, Roper Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Texas Pacific Land Corp, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Xilinx Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. As of 2021Q1, Nicolet Bankshares Inc owns 200 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NICOLET BANKSHARES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicolet+bankshares+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NICOLET BANKSHARES INC
  1. Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) - 842,016 shares, 19.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 831,832 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.12%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 358,796 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 270,432 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
  5. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 156,714 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1122.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $231.478000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1601.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 97.06%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $292.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $593.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,027 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 50.39%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.17%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of NICOLET BANKSHARES INC. Also check out:

1. NICOLET BANKSHARES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NICOLET BANKSHARES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICOLET BANKSHARES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICOLET BANKSHARES INC keeps buying
