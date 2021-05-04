Asset Dedication, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Asset Dedication, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Dedication, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sanofi SA, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 596 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Dedication, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+dedication%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Asset Dedication, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 186,580 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%
  2. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 202,917 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 649,710 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.09%
  4. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 126,760 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 153,553 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%
New Purchase: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 211.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 40.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 2777.78%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 138.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.757700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Sold Out: Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.

Sold Out: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Asset Dedication, LLC. Also check out:

1. Asset Dedication, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Asset Dedication, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Asset Dedication, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Asset Dedication, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider