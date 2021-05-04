Asset Dedication, LLC Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ABEV, SUSC, FREL, ESGU, ABNB, AUY, EQNR, BNS, IFF, KGC, VTRS, RKT, SUSB, IVOL, FIVG, BLOK, ARKW, VNT, PLTR, PPC, HEXO, CRSP, 2TX, 3XPA, CEF, NOV, GLT, RCL, RWT, PLUG,

ABEV, SUSC, FREL, ESGU, ABNB, AUY, EQNR, BNS, IFF, KGC, VTRS, RKT, SUSB, IVOL, FIVG, BLOK, ARKW, VNT, PLTR, PPC, HEXO, CRSP, 2TX, 3XPA, CEF, NOV, GLT, RCL, RWT, PLUG, Added Positions: AMD, TMUS, EWX, SUB, NEM, SNY, GOLD, DON, ESGD, DEM, ARKG, PM, DIM, UL, CRM, RDS.A, NTR, NVO, NVS, GSK, SCHP, BTI, BCE, VIGI, DSI, ICLN, DGS, TEL, TEF, SWX, PH, NI, GILD, TGNA, FCX, M,

AMD, TMUS, EWX, SUB, NEM, SNY, GOLD, DON, ESGD, DEM, ARKG, PM, DIM, UL, CRM, RDS.A, NTR, NVO, NVS, GSK, SCHP, BTI, BCE, VIGI, DSI, ICLN, DGS, TEL, TEF, SWX, PH, NI, GILD, TGNA, FCX, M, Reduced Positions: BSCM, IAU, BSCL, AAPL, ITOT, SLYV, IEFA, DGRO, BSJL, IEMG, MSFT, SCHX, ARKK, FNDE, DIS, AMZN, VTI, NKE, WMT, JPM, MRK, BA, CAT, HON, PFE, PG, GS, MMM, VZ, UBER, IJS, VEU, ABT, AXP, HD, JNJ, NVDA, TXN, UNH, IXUS, DD, MCD, PYPL, SCHB, SCHD, KO, GOOGL, WFC, V, T, SQ, IJJ, BAC, XOM, CVX, IBM, ITW, INTC, NFLX, PEP, SBUX, AVGO, CHTR, GOOG, ADBE, COST, ORCL, MA, IVV, VBR, CSCO, SPEM, SPY, AMGN, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CMCSA, EPD, GD, LOW, MS, FB, EDIV, EEM, FNDA, IWV, SCHA, VYM, MDT, MET, DOW, EZM, HDV, VUG, CL, ETN, NSC, SYY, TSLA, EEMV, IJT, SCHG, SCHO, SCHV, VTV, VWO, ADP, TFC, COF, C, DE, EMN, LMT, PNC, SLB, WBA, YUM, EFV, SCHF, SLYG, VEA, VSS, XLV, AVY, CMI, DHR, EL, HUM, INTU, SPGI, NOC, PGR, QCOM, SHW, VFC, ANTM, KDP, SHOP, CARR, OTIS, GWX, IJR, MOAT, QTEC, SCZ, SHY, SPTM, USCI, VCSH, VTIP, XLK, ASML, ATVI, APD, BAX, BLK, CVS, CTXS, CLX, COP, ED, D, LLY, EMR, ENB, GPN, HRL, IDXX, K, MDLZ, NUE, LIN, ONTO, LUV, SWK, SU, TMO, USB, WY, CMG, TDG, CPRI, ABBV, ARMK, DELL, ZM, AGG, BSV, CSM, EEMS, EES, EFA, FNDF, ICF, IJH, IJK, IVE, IWF, IYW, MDY, SCHE, SDY, SPAB, SPSM, VB, VBK, VIG, VOO, VXUS, CB, ACN, AMP, BP, BK, BIIB, VIAC, CM, CI, GLW, DUK, NEE, FDX, FBNC, GE, HDB, HSBC, LHX, HPQ, HBAN, IP, MCK, MCHP, MU, NOK, ES, PBCT, PEG, SAP, SO, SYK, SNPS, TJX, UPS, VOD, WAB, WM, XEL, EBAY, DAL, DG, PSX, TWTR, CGC, ZEN, BABA, KHC, TWLO, BHF, PDD, MRNA, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, ADPT, VIR, FSKR, DJP, DVY, DVYE, EFAV, ESGE, FNDX, FXH, FXL, GSG, IUSG, IWC, IWM, JETS, JKG, MTUM, PDBC, PKW, SCHC, SCHM, SUSA, VNQ, VO, VT, XLY,

BSCM, IAU, BSCL, AAPL, ITOT, SLYV, IEFA, DGRO, BSJL, IEMG, MSFT, SCHX, ARKK, FNDE, DIS, AMZN, VTI, NKE, WMT, JPM, MRK, BA, CAT, HON, PFE, PG, GS, MMM, VZ, UBER, IJS, VEU, ABT, AXP, HD, JNJ, NVDA, TXN, UNH, IXUS, DD, MCD, PYPL, SCHB, SCHD, KO, GOOGL, WFC, V, T, SQ, IJJ, BAC, XOM, CVX, IBM, ITW, INTC, NFLX, PEP, SBUX, AVGO, CHTR, GOOG, ADBE, COST, ORCL, MA, IVV, VBR, CSCO, SPEM, SPY, AMGN, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CMCSA, EPD, GD, LOW, MS, FB, EDIV, EEM, FNDA, IWV, SCHA, VYM, MDT, MET, DOW, EZM, HDV, VUG, CL, ETN, NSC, SYY, TSLA, EEMV, IJT, SCHG, SCHO, SCHV, VTV, VWO, ADP, TFC, COF, C, DE, EMN, LMT, PNC, SLB, WBA, YUM, EFV, SCHF, SLYG, VEA, VSS, XLV, AVY, CMI, DHR, EL, HUM, INTU, SPGI, NOC, PGR, QCOM, SHW, VFC, ANTM, KDP, SHOP, CARR, OTIS, GWX, IJR, MOAT, QTEC, SCZ, SHY, SPTM, USCI, VCSH, VTIP, XLK, ASML, ATVI, APD, BAX, BLK, CVS, CTXS, CLX, COP, ED, D, LLY, EMR, ENB, GPN, HRL, IDXX, K, MDLZ, NUE, LIN, ONTO, LUV, SWK, SU, TMO, USB, WY, CMG, TDG, CPRI, ABBV, ARMK, DELL, ZM, AGG, BSV, CSM, EEMS, EES, EFA, FNDF, ICF, IJH, IJK, IVE, IWF, IYW, MDY, SCHE, SDY, SPAB, SPSM, VB, VBK, VIG, VOO, VXUS, CB, ACN, AMP, BP, BK, BIIB, VIAC, CM, CI, GLW, DUK, NEE, FDX, FBNC, GE, HDB, HSBC, LHX, HPQ, HBAN, IP, MCK, MCHP, MU, NOK, ES, PBCT, PEG, SAP, SO, SYK, SNPS, TJX, UPS, VOD, WAB, WM, XEL, EBAY, DAL, DG, PSX, TWTR, CGC, ZEN, BABA, KHC, TWLO, BHF, PDD, MRNA, CTVA, CRWD, CHWY, ADPT, VIR, FSKR, DJP, DVY, DVYE, EFAV, ESGE, FNDX, FXH, FXL, GSG, IUSG, IWC, IWM, JETS, JKG, MTUM, PDBC, PKW, SCHC, SCHM, SUSA, VNQ, VO, VT, XLY, Sold Out: BSX, EFSC, SPSB, NUAN, VCR, TTWO, INDA, AKAM, ALB, BLL, FMNB, MTCH, MRVL, PPG, OLED, HEI.A, DFS, MELI, VIA, WIX, CALA, RACE, OKTA, CRNC, BEPC, IGIB, GSLC, JKK, PHO, PLD, ABMD, ALL, MO, AMED, AMAT, BIO, CACI, CDNS, LUMN, SCHW, CHE, CRUS, CLF, TPR, CGNX, ELP, CWCO, DXCM, DCI, EOG, EPC, ENTG, FISV, ILMN, INCY, ICE, J, KR, LHCG, LRCX, MKSI, JWN, OKE, PRA, BB, SLP, SCCO, STMP, STE, SPH, SNV, TNC, TXT, THO, UBS, VAR, HTGC, FSLR, BX, LULU, MASI, VMW, AWK, TAK, FRC, GLN, ZNGA, PANW, JD, FGEN, LBRDK, NEWR, FIT, LITE, PJT, WSC, TEAM, TTD, COUP, YEXT, ZYME, CGBD, 74HA, SFIX, CNNE, PTON, NCNO, SNOW, BNDX, EMB, IEO, IGM, ITA, IWR, MOO, MUB, QUAL, RSP, TAN, VGT, VOE, VWOB,

Investment company Asset Dedication, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF, T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sanofi SA, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Dedication, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Asset Dedication, LLC owns 596 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Dedication, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+dedication%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 186,580 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54% SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 202,917 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.28% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 649,710 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.09% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 126,760 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 153,553 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.27%

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.77. The stock is now traded at around $4.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.19 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $168.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 211.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 40.70%. The purchase prices were between $51.27 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $54.02. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $131.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 22.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,236 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 2777.78%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 138.97%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.757700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $42.08.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.

Asset Dedication, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65.