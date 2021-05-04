Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. Buys Square Inc, Shopify Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc

- New Purchases: DKNG, TWTR, PLTR, PCAR, MGA, BILL, AONE, SEER, MASS, PFGC, TPIC, RTP, ACTC, ACIC,
- Added Positions: SQ, SHOP, TDOC, ZM, TSLA, U, BIDU, Z, TXG, SPOT, JD, EXAS, TWLO, BEKE, NVTA, SE, OPEN, TER, FSLY, HUBS, DOCU, PTON, PYPL, PDD, FB, PRLB, MDB, MSFT, DIS, SNAP, PLAN, DDOG, PD, TRMB, IOVA, ESTC, TWST, NVDA, IRDM, MIME, ADBE, SNPS, BABA, COUP, TDY, CERS, KTOS, ATVI, REGN, NXPI, BNR, AAPL, NFLX, TEAM, CRWD, NET, SRPT, IONS, RAVN, VRTX, PACB, AVLR, ACCD, ESLT, LHX, LMT, SSYS, SMAR, NIU, ADPT, API, ANSS, ADSK, BA, DPZ, GRMN, INTU, XLNX, SPR, CDNA, WKHS, APTV, MCRB, SYRS, PSNL, ARWR, BMY, CGEN, COP, XOM, HDB, HEI, HON, INCY, TMO, CDXS, GWRE, ARCT, FATE, VEEV, CLLS, ETSY, CLXT, GH, BEAM, SDGR, APD, GOLD, COG, CVX, VALE, HUN, MKTX, SSRM, UNP, UPS, PSTI, ONVO, XONE, UNVR, AQB, BKR, BLI,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, ROKU, WDAY, PSTG, AMZN, LPSN, PINS, NSTG, MELI, TWOU, CRSP, GOOG, NTLA, ICE, EDIT, HUYA, BILI, SCHW, RIO, TREE, AVAV, FCX, EOG, BBL, SLB, WMB, BTG, AGI, TECK, SCCO, FTI, MOS, MPC, XYL, PSX, NOMD, LBRT, WHD, CHX, CTVA, NEM, ALB, HES, AU, ADM, BP, BG, CF, CNQ, CAT, SNP, DAR, DE, HAL, HP, IP, WY, NUE, OXY, OII, OIS, PKG, PBR, PXD, NTR, LIN, RDS.A, AEM, STLD, SU, VLO,
- Sold Out: SPLK, LSPD, IBKR, FIVN, VRSK, CRM, OKTA, ZEN, FLIR, PHR, CXO, CEO, FANG,
- Square Inc (SQ) - 5,662,354 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.92%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,595,090 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 4,445,562 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.42%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 2,173,750 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 5,230,252 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.80%
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.171000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,404,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,686,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.421400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,640,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $90.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,214,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 174,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 5,662,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1122.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 551,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 4,445,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 169.62%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $314.139800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,249,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $687.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,595,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 162.49%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,248,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.Sold Out: Lightspeed POS Inc (LSPD)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.
