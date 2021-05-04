Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. Buys Square Inc, Shopify Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc

New Purchases: DKNG, TWTR, PLTR, PCAR, MGA, BILL, AONE, SEER, MASS, PFGC, TPIC, RTP, ACTC, ACIC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Square Inc, Shopify Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, Workday Inc, Pure Storage Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. owns 214 stocks with a total value of $20.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Square Inc (SQ) - 5,662,354 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.92% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 1,595,090 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.95% Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 4,445,562 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.42% Roku Inc (ROKU) - 2,173,750 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.43% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 5,230,252 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.80%

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $57.171000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,404,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 2,686,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.421400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,640,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $90.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,214,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 174,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.49 and $192, with an estimated average price of $150.44. The stock is now traded at around $154.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 82,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $244.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 5,662,354 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 104.58%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1122.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 551,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $163.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 4,445,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 169.62%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $314.139800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,249,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $687.129900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,595,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 162.49%. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 3,248,435 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The sale prices were between $54.09 and $80.85, with an estimated average price of $68.35.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $61.19 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $72.07.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $151.44 and $197.79, with an estimated average price of $171.03.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $161.65 and $202.88, with an estimated average price of $183.25.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.