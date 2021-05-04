General American Investors Co Inc Buys Energy Transfer LP, CDK Global Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells InterDigital Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ET, REGN, WWE, ANGI,

New York, NY, based Investment company General American Investors Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, CDK Global Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Expedia Group Inc, sells InterDigital Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, General American Investors Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, General American Investors Co Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GENERAL AMERICAN INVESTORS CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/general+american+investors+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 562,895 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,500 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 85,850 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,500 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.614200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,226,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $489.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 102,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 260.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 183,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 74,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 189,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The sale prices were between $30.12 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.