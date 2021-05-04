General American Investors Co Inc Buys Energy Transfer LP, CDK Global Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells InterDigital Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ET, REGN, WWE, ANGI,
- Added Positions: CDK, EXPE, TMUS, WMT, FB, OTIS, AAPL, OLED, ACGL, AEM, GILD, GOLD, ROG, VBIV, AKAM,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, NUAN, LITE, TGT, ENB, MSFT, BKNG, CLF, GOOG, ETN, JPM, PRTK, KIN,
- Sold Out: IDCC, VTRS, DRQ, NYCB,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 245,000 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18%
- Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 562,895 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 26,500 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 85,850 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,500 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.614200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 1,226,434 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.41 and $58.28, with an estimated average price of $52.49. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $489.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Angi Inc (ANGI)
General American Investors Co Inc initiated holding in Angi Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 102,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 260.66%. The purchase prices were between $49.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $54.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 183,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 60.82%. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 74,565 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.69%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $323.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 50,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 25.15%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 189,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
General American Investors Co Inc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: InterDigital Inc (IDCC)
General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in InterDigital Inc. The sale prices were between $61.05 and $68.94, with an estimated average price of $65.41.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ)
General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in Dril-Quip Inc. The sale prices were between $30.12 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
General American Investors Co Inc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51.
