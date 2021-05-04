Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit

New Purchases: STZ, KRE, XSD, MO, ARKK, XOM, HD,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Sonata Capital Group Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonata Capital Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sonata Capital Group Inc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 86,555 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 45,071 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 122,961 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,773 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 53,897 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $243.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $174.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 86,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 154.89%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.