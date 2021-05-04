Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sonata Capital Group Inc Buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Sonata Capital Group Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonata Capital Group Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sonata Capital Group Inc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sonata+capital+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 86,555 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.72%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 45,071 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 122,961 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,773 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 53,897 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $243.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $70.75, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53. The stock is now traded at around $174.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,864 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,993 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $165.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 86,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 154.89%. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $306.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 12,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.93%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 38,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Sonata Capital Group Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.98%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $164.59 and $180.21, with an estimated average price of $170.72.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH)

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $239.28 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $250.76.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Sonata Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.



Here is the complete portfolio of SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC. Also check out:

1. SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SONATA CAPITAL GROUP INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider