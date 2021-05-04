Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Integer Holdings Corp, Fabrinet, AAR Corp, Sells Diodes Inc, Saia Inc, Exelon Corp

New Purchases: ITGR, FN, SYNH, 9MW, AXNX, HLT, LECO, HCA, CNMD, VVV, ABNB, RE, SNAP, NLS, SKY, VSPR, MGNI, CURI, CURI, BBIO, ARGX, NMTR, CNTY, TPR, IWM, PINS, BE, CARA, J, DAR,

AIR, KMPR, HUBG, AEP, LRCX, FL, PYPL, VZ, PNC, C, DG, NVT, ADBE, KO, DXC, NVAX, USB, LOW, CCK, PG, PCAR, BLDR, CAKE, STX, CHX, ANTM, WFC, PEB, SNPS, MMM, AVYA, SAIL, MRK, LVS, DIN, VG, AWK, GIII, FFBC, XOM, UNH, OMC, UPS, URI, V, RTX, CMPGY, OTIS, QSR, EPAM, LULU, VRNS, WY, AXP, CAT, CME, BMY, TFC, EMR, GOOGL, HD, ACN, LMT, MDT, NFLX, T, OXM, SIGI, TJX, UL, IGSB, ARCC, CF, BXMT, SCHW, LVMUY, COP, DAL, HBAN, KRG, ORCL, TXN, Reduced Positions: DIOD, SAIA, AAPL, EXC, PWR, DOX, PGR, FB, SSB, NKE, MSFT, DLB, ALL, PEG, VMC, DLTR, FMC, GPC, DGX, SNA, ALSN, MAA, CRM, UHS, HTA, BABA, AEE, LAMR, PNFP, AZO, CMS, COLM, EXPE, THG, MXIM, PXD, GOOG, LW, PEAK, LNC, TGT, NTRA, CAG, INTC, KEY, PNM, SCI, LSI, PM, STAG, AMZN, BA, LLY, MA, SYF, SI, APD, HES, FIS, HON, MTB, TSLA, AEO, CSX, INTU, NVDA, OMI, TFX, APPS, CALX, NXPI, NOW, WSC, CVNA, ASML, AMD, CP, COST, TT, LH, SAP, UNF, WGO, BLMN, HASI, LYFT, BYD, CRL, CIEN, CI, CSCO, CSGP, FLL, GPN, ISRG, JNJ, NBIX, ORLY, OSK, KWR, TSM, VRTX, CMG, TDG, PODD, AVGO, GNRC, HZNP, FANG, WDAY, ZTS, CDW, RNG, BURL, HUBS, CABO, RPD, TEAM, FTV, SPOT, CSTL, SRPT, AMGN, APH, ABR, ARNA, ABG, AGO, ATRC, BAX, EAT, BC, CHDN, DHR, DECK, EW, FBC, RHP, EVRI, HRC, HOLX, ICUI, ICE, LHCG, LNDC, LAD, LPSN, MANH, MKTX, MMSI, MEI, MU, MPWR, NSRGY, PHM, RHHBY, SIVB, SWK, SYNA, SNV, TEX, TKR, UTHR, VLY, WAL, WDC, HEES, GTLS, OC, LOPE, TRIL, CCXI, ADUS, CPRI, MTSI, PANW, ICLR, TMHC, VOYA, IQV, PTCT, FATE, QTS, TNDM, WMS, AFMD, NVTA, BLD, TRU, RUN, KURA, AXSM, SITE, HOME, NTNX, BHVN, BKR, RDFN, BAND, SRRK, DAVA, ALLO, HARP, TPTX, MIRM, NOVA, LPRO, AGG, SHY, SLQD,

Berywn, PA, based Investment company Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Integer Holdings Corp, Fabrinet, AAR Corp, Kemper Corp, Syneos Health Inc, sells Diodes Inc, Saia Inc, Exelon Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. owns 415 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 339,141 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 532,004 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 283,602 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% ITT Inc (ITT) - 395,870 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,256 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $95.67, with an estimated average price of $84.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 222,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.52 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 137,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 99,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $128.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in AAR Corp by 129.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 310,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 245,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 69.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 167,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Hub Group Inc by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.63 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 305,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $618.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 494,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.