Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Integer Holdings Corp, Fabrinet, AAR Corp, Sells Diodes Inc, Saia Inc, Exelon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Berywn, PA, based Investment company Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Integer Holdings Corp, Fabrinet, AAR Corp, Kemper Corp, Syneos Health Inc, sells Diodes Inc, Saia Inc, Exelon Corp, Quanta Services Inc, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. owns 415 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chartwell+investment+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 339,141 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 532,004 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 283,602 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  4. ITT Inc (ITT) - 395,870 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 16,256 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
New Purchase: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Integer Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.8 and $95.67, with an estimated average price of $84.47. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 222,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fabrinet (FN)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Fabrinet. The purchase prices were between $77.52 and $93.48, with an estimated average price of $86.63. The stock is now traded at around $86.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 137,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.36 and $80.76, with an estimated average price of $75.48. The stock is now traded at around $83.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.86 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 99,849 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $128.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 17,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Axonics Inc (AXNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Axonics Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $59.89, with an estimated average price of $54.38. The stock is now traded at around $62.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AAR Corp (AIR)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in AAR Corp by 129.28%. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $39.48. The stock is now traded at around $40.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 310,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Kemper Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.21 and $82.06, with an estimated average price of $77.04. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 245,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 69.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58. The stock is now traded at around $88.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 167,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Hub Group Inc by 41.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.63 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $59.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 305,499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 51.29%. The purchase prices were between $478.02 and $598.81, with an estimated average price of $545.54. The stock is now traded at around $618.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $39.1 and $59.06, with an estimated average price of $50.82. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 494,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Sold Out: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.91 and $262.89, with an estimated average price of $225.51.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Sold Out: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Chartwell Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.. Also check out:

1. CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider