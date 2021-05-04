Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

New Purchases: PNC, DRI, DLR, UWM, ALGN, COF, COP, KMB, RDS.A, QQQ, XLK, MRVL,

PNC, DRI, DLR, UWM, ALGN, COF, COP, KMB, RDS.A, QQQ, XLK, MRVL, Added Positions: SHYG, SHW, GS, HD, PWR, SUB, AQN, CAT, URI, WMB, MU, DOCU, BKLN, ABBV, LOGI, QTS, KKR, CVS, BLK, RTX, COST, JNJ, IBM, TD, KMI, CRWD, AMZN, KO, ABT, PYPL, ENB, IRM, ETN, CCI, NEP, T, EMR, TMO, JPM, ADBE, GILD, CVX, NEE, JAZZ, CSCO, SPG, GOOGL, DIS, UNH, C, MA, SDS, JKK, IWM, CMI, TGT, OKTA, SQ, BAC, PFE, IWF, SPY, TXN,

SHYG, SHW, GS, HD, PWR, SUB, AQN, CAT, URI, WMB, MU, DOCU, BKLN, ABBV, LOGI, QTS, KKR, CVS, BLK, RTX, COST, JNJ, IBM, TD, KMI, CRWD, AMZN, KO, ABT, PYPL, ENB, IRM, ETN, CCI, NEP, T, EMR, TMO, JPM, ADBE, GILD, CVX, NEE, JAZZ, CSCO, SPG, GOOGL, DIS, UNH, C, MA, SDS, JKK, IWM, CMI, TGT, OKTA, SQ, BAC, PFE, IWF, SPY, TXN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BABA, LHX, QCOM, MPC, JYNT, PANW, V, GLD, BRK.B, GOOG, EEM, MDLZ, FB, WMT, CRM, IYR, XOM, EQIX, EPD, CERN, IBB, INTC, JKE, FFIN, PFF, WM, WPS, QLD, RH, DFP, PCEF, IYC, AMGN, SBUX, PB, PG, ORCL, DHR, NFLX, XBI, PSX, BA, BMY, CNP, GIS, IYW, LOW, IYJ, IYF, IVV, IOO, DWX, PSA, SLB, VLO,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Quanta Services Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Financial Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. As of 2021Q1, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adell+harriman+%26+carpenter+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,384 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,110 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,950 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 60,478 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 325,947 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $188.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $150.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $602.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 325,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 77.02%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $278.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $351.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.757700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 376,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.