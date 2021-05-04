Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sherwin-Williams Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Quanta Services Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, First Financial Bankshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. As of 2021Q1, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc owns 158 stocks with a total value of $815 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adell+harriman+%26+carpenter+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 496,384 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,110 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,950 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  4. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 60,478 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  5. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 325,947 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $188.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56. The stock is now traded at around $145.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.66 and $149.17, with an estimated average price of $138.24. The stock is now traded at around $151.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000. The purchase prices were between $87.25 and $126.26, with an estimated average price of $110.33. The stock is now traded at around $117.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $132.6, with an estimated average price of $117.81. The stock is now traded at around $150.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $602.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 325,008 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 77.02%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $278.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 38.58%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $351.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,733 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 46.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $97.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 56,365 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 167.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.757700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 376,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC. Also check out:

1. ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADELL HARRIMAN & CARPENTER INC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider