Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Comstock Resou

- New Purchases: VTI, VNQ, IJH, VWO, IWM, GHC, VEA, BJK, IWB, UNP, IHI, ABT, FXO, USMV, FXN,
- Added Positions: QUAL, RSP, SCHD, VIG, RODM, VIGI, AAPL, IQLT, AMZN, DGRW, TOTL, MOAT, FNDF, YUM, TSLA, GDX, MSFT, BA, FNDA, BSM, FB, SPCE, SLV, GLD, GOOGL, NLY, XOM, VZ, MO, AGNC, DX, ABBV, NVDA, ENLC, VXF, CVX, SPYD, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, CRK, SHY, ET, GE, SCHO, VGT, HTH, EFA, BAC, FIXD, JPM, TWO, JPST, SCHF, PG, SCHE, WMT, IEFA, SLYV, BSV, EZPW, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: BIL, ISRG, SHV, IEMG, IGV, F,
For the details of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+financial+services%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 439,496 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 219,750 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 227,568 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.17%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,375 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,862 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $645.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 227,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 204,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.
