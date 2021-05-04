Logo
Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Comstock Resou

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Howard Financial Services, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Comstock Resources Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Financial Services, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Howard Financial Services, Ltd. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/howard+financial+services%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 439,496 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 219,750 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 227,568 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.17%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,375 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,862 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $645.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 227,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 204,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.. Also check out:

1. HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOWARD FINANCIAL SERVICES, LTD. keeps buying
insider

insider