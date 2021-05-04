Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Comstock Resou

New Purchases: VTI, VNQ, IJH, VWO, IWM, GHC, VEA, BJK, IWB, UNP, IHI, ABT, FXO, USMV, FXN,

Investment company Howard Financial Services, Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Comstock Resources Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Howard Financial Services, Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Howard Financial Services, Ltd. owns 113 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 439,496 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 219,750 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 227,568 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.17% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,375 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 71,862 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.38%

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 6,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 6,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.911800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. initiated holding in Graham Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $645.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 227,568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.2 and $30, with an estimated average price of $29.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 204,496 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 59,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $101.49 and $111.02, with an estimated average price of $105.84. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.5 and $91.52, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $326.82 and $385.88, with an estimated average price of $354.45.

Howard Financial Services, Ltd. sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.