Qvr Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Verizon Communications Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Qvr Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Morgan Stanley, ServiceNow Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Verizon Communications Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qvr Llc. As of 2021Q1, Qvr Llc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 4,329,700 shares, 85.94% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 288,800 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,300 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,600 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 40,500 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio.

Qvr Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.364900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1478.95%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 492.77%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 474.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 292.66%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2348.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Qvr Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Qvr Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Qvr Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.

Qvr Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Qvr Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.

Qvr Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.