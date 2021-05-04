Qvr Llc Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Verizon Communications Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: IWM, AAPL, MS, NOW, PM, DIS, RTX, SYK, CRM, QCOM, MSFT, BRK.B, CAT, TGT, MO, ZTS, GM, TSLA, BA, V, TMUS, UNH, FIS, UPS, TXN, NEE, CME, CSCO, C, PFE, CB, CCI, SPGI, LMT, LRCX, HON, GS, GILD,
- Added Positions: AMZN, INTC, NKE, UNP, WMT, GOOGL, INTU, FB,
- Reduced Positions: MA, GOOG, DHR, MRK, AMGN, COST, MDT, NVDA,
- Sold Out: QQQ, VZ, XOM, T, BMY, CMCSA, MCD, TMO, CHTR, ABBV, PYPL, BAC, CL, HD, MDLZ, PEP,
For the details of QVR LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qvr+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of QVR LLC
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 4,329,700 shares, 85.94% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 288,800 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,300 shares, 0.47% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,600 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio.
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 40,500 shares, 0.44% of the total portfolio.
Qvr Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Qvr Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Qvr Llc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Qvr Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Qvr Llc initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $185.364900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Qvr Llc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Qvr Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1478.95%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Qvr Llc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 492.77%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Qvr Llc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 588 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Qvr Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 474.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.250100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Qvr Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 292.66%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $223.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Qvr Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2348.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Qvr Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Qvr Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Qvr Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Qvr Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Qvr Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Qvr Llc sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of QVR LLC. Also check out:
1. QVR LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. QVR LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QVR LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QVR LLC keeps buying