EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Buys Talend SA, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, Sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company EPIQ Capital Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Talend SA, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, sells Tencent Music Entertainment Group, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Murphy USA Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC owns 46 stocks with a total value of $351 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cortexyme Inc (CRTX) - 3,655,799 shares, 37.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 204,185 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 343,582 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 131,436 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.47% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,286,770 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $39.91 and $65.4, with an estimated average price of $52.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 15,259 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $185.8, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $195.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc by 123.59%. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $51.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EPIQ Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in Murphy USA Inc. The sale prices were between $122.45 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $129.18.