Great Lakes Advisors, Llc Buys SLM Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Trupanion Inc, Editas Medicine Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Great Lakes Advisors, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys SLM Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Bank of America Corp, Newell Brands Inc, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Trupanion Inc, Editas Medicine Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Lakes Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Great Lakes Advisors, Llc owns 643 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 447,090 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,445,553 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.68% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,632,236 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 435,513 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 1,619,383 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,803,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 172,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 252,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 825,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.62 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $103.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 181,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 330,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 160.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 681,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,445,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 2857.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 276,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 320.91%. The purchase prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 189,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 729,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 269,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.65 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $82.06.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.