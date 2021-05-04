Logo
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc Buys SLM Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Trupanion Inc, Editas Medicine Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Great Lakes Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SLM Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Bank of America Corp, Newell Brands Inc, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Trupanion Inc, Editas Medicine Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Lakes Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Great Lakes Advisors, Llc owns 643 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/great+lakes+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 447,090 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,445,553 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.68%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,632,236 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 435,513 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  5. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 1,619,383 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
New Purchase: SLM Corp (SLM)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,803,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 172,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 252,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 825,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.62 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $103.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 181,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 330,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 160.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 681,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,445,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 2857.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 276,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 320.91%. The purchase prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 189,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 729,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 269,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17.

Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.65 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $82.06.

Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.



