Great Lakes Advisors, Llc Buys SLM Corp, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Trupanion Inc, Editas Medicine Inc

- New Purchases: SLM, IFF, NWL, FSLR, ARW, WD5A, UAA, NRZ, VIRT, EEFT, NCR, WCC, SWAV, PFSI, ESNT, VST, SFM, MU, CELH, GH, BRKS, UFS, KTOS, KFY, PPL, SC, CHGG, CRS, IRWD, FE, AVXL, SEM, CENX, HIG, SAH, HEAR, APT, AES, PCG, TMUS, SPOT, MRNA, PBH, WRB, EXC, INCY, MPW, MD, EVFM, VVV, RE, CAKE, J, NRG, OKE, WRK, GRBK, MANU, NWSA, GSBD, PK, REZI, TAP, DELL, MS, SCHN, MTDR, FANG, BCC, ETSY, HPE, PVAC, INVH, CWK, ATVI, APA, AMAT, BXS, BYD, CMO, FICO, FISI, GPS, KBH, LVS, NFG, ORA, PRA, UNM, WBA, TWO, QNST, VAC, AAL, RUN, GMS, WTRH, CVNA, OVID, BRY, GNPX, ACA, NOVA, CARR, IJR, IWO, VTI,
- Added Positions: SSNC, BAC, DAR, MSFT, SPB, SJM, MRK, RNR, UBER, SCCO, COF, FBC, VOYA, BHF, JPM, AAPL, VIAC, SYY, AMZN, AIG, TXN, GOOG, XOM, UNP, V, NSC, AEE, NFLX, ABR, WFC, ZTS, TEAM, BA, COP, SPGI, RAD, ATH, SPDW, DLR, PEAK, LMT, NYMT, PENN, STLD, UNFI, RTX, FIVE, USFD, IVV, ABMD, ALK, ARNA, BMRN, CBRL, CRL, CMP, CCI, DXCM, DPZ, EXPE, GE, MLHR, LSTR, VTRS, NOV, PDCE, SBUX, SYK, WYNN, EVR, KAR, IPHI, PCRX, AGIO, TWTR, COMM, RARE, FIVN, FWONK, TDOC, CC, OLLI, IIPR, CADE, REAL, IEFA, ACAD, PLD, T, AIN, CRMT, ADSK, ADP, BSX, CSX, CAT, CHE, CSCO, CCOI, CTSH, COLM, OVV, ECPG, EXAS, FLS, IBM, DIN, LOW, MDC, MHO, MDT, NDSN, OXM, PDCO, PPC, PRAA, PB, RSG, SGMO, TRV, STE, TROW, TJX, TXT, TKR, KMPR, VZ, WM, WWD, WWE, WD, TROX, CHEF, WMC, RLGY, ESI, OMF, ALLY, TWOU, ZEN, XENT, CWEN, EVH, PYPL, LW, AM, BKR, WHD, LOVE, ADPT, DDOG, REYN, IEMG, SCZ, SPEM, VXF, XLE, APD, ALL, ALNY, AMGN, ADI, AVT, TFC, BMI, BMY, CACI, CDNS, CNC, CI, KO, ETN, EQIX, EL, GOOGL, HAL, HUBG, HUM, ICE, IP, INTU, JKHY, KEY, KMB, LMNX, MRO, MAS, MKC, NATI, NR, PCH, SHW, SO, SNPS, TGT, USPH, WMT, EBAY, CSII, DEI, BR, IVR, SKLKY, COR, KOS, HZNP, XYL, ENPH, PSX, NOW, CORR, PINC, WMS, NMRK, FLMN, DVY, IDU, IWD, IYZ, RWR, SCHH, VB, VO, VTV, VUG, VWO, XLF, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: AVY, TRUP, IRTC, PNC, CDLX, PCAR, Z, H, WH, CHH, BRKR, NVDA, CRUS, DD, AMED, SITE, BLK, TOL, HASI, HAS, MTH, MCD, BFAM, AMD, HD, PAR, PLCE, FDX, IRBT, FB, VRNS, QTS, VFC, TRIP, FND, STZ, KSU, NKE, TDY, ARE, BRK.B, CHDN, COHR, IDXX, MCK, PKG, RDS.A, DFS, TTD, BF.B, PRU, SLB, XRX, AXP, AMP, CVS, C, CMCSA, ITW, INTC, ISBC, MAT, ROP, PANW, VEEV, IWF, ADBE, AFL, BBY, COST, LLY, ENS, GIL, HCSG, LNC, MIDD, ORLY, RMD, VSAT, DIS, ANTM, VRSK, KN, AYI, MO, ATO, OZK, BIIB, FIS, CVX, CME, CR, DHR, EMR, NEE, HMN, JLL, JEF, NEU, PEP, BKNG, SPG, ACIW, UNF, URBN, WAB, MA, PZN, BUD, FAF, BERY, ALLE, QUOT, TMX, LBRDK, COUP, FTDR, EFA, IWR, SPTM, XLK, AOS, ABC, AON, BK, CMS, CVCO, CLX, CL, CBSH, CPRT, CUZ, CFR, DECK, DE, DCI, DRQ, ECL, EW, FDS, FISV, GD, GPN, HL, HRC, HON, HRL, TT, ISRG, JCI, MDLZ, LRCX, LII, LB, MGM, MSM, MTD, MSA, MPWR, NJR, ES, NOC, PPG, PAYX, PKI, PFE, PLUG, POWI, LIN, PG, QCOM, ROK, ROST, POOL, CRM, SGEN, TTEK, TMO, GL, TREX, MTN, GWW, WEC, YUM, ZION, ZUMZ, TDG, RDS.B, PODD, LULU, AROC, AWK, FTNT, DG, CHTR, ST, TSLA, AL, REGI, PRLB, PNR, SRC, RH, FOXF, AMC, SQ, MEDP, YUMC, LGF.A, OKTA, BKRIY, EEM, GSLC, IJK, IJT, IYC, IYH, SPY, SPYD, VNQ, XLY,
- Sold Out: EDIT, REXR, SAGE, ALB, IAA, BIGC, RDFN, CNNE, NEOG, CAR, NVRO, APG, LPSN, CCS, BEAT, IBTX, ADUS, DKS, BLUE, ALKS, XRAY, ZNTL, RCUS, BYND, STAG, EQT, GNL, VMI, IGMS, MKSI, HAIN, IEX, ANSS, RNG, SBAC, LBRDA, FBHS, FIBK, MCO, TBNK, FELE, VNQI, FTI, CNS, NVS, DOCU, SPLK, GNW, AMRC, MAC, MANH, MKTX,
These are the top 5 holdings of GREAT LAKES ADVISORS, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 447,090 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.17%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 2,445,553 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.68%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 1,632,236 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 435,513 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 1,619,383 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in SLM Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $19.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,803,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 172,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86. The stock is now traded at around $75.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 252,358 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $24.8. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 825,776 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.62 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $103.97. The stock is now traded at around $114.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 181,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $34.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 330,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc by 160.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.88 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 681,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,445,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 2857.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 276,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 320.91%. The purchase prices were between $75.57 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $89.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 189,749 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 729,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 51.78%. The purchase prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 269,587 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98.Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $51.5, with an estimated average price of $49.17.Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.65 and $96.76, with an estimated average price of $82.06.Sold Out: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Albemarle Corp. The sale prices were between $140.69 and $185.25, with an estimated average price of $160.56.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.97 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $59.4.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Great Lakes Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59.
