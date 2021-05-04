Trellus Management Company, LLC Buys dMY Technology Group Inc II, MercadoLibre Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Quidel Corp, Boingo Wireless Inc, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: DMYD, MELI, AMZN, MILE, CAPR, TSM, FUTU, INFN, PYPL, CDAK, GTYH, SNAP, HMHC, SNOW, CCIV, DM, GEG, FVRR, MOTS, SPOT,
- Added Positions: RMNI, EBIX, AMT, ASPN, EIGR,
- Reduced Positions: SLNO, STMP, ATRA, DMTK, AGQ, VTNR, WPRT,
- Sold Out: QDEL, WIFI, JPM, FDX, PRGX, PRG, CRTO, BIDU, BHVN, CLDR, SPY, UGL, DAR, AXDX, CTT,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 120,000 shares, 20.82% of the total portfolio.
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 129,945 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 51,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1569.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)
Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)
Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.63 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 61.84%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 324,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ebix Inc (EBIX)
Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Ebix Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 105,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)
Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.Sold Out: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)
Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.
