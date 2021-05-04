Logo
Trellus Management Company, LLC Buys dMY Technology Group Inc II, MercadoLibre Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Quidel Corp, Boingo Wireless Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Trellus Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys dMY Technology Group Inc II, MercadoLibre Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Metromile Inc, Capricor Therapeutics Inc, sells Quidel Corp, Boingo Wireless Inc, JPMorgan Chase, FedEx Corp, Soleno Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trellus Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Trellus Management Company, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trellus Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trellus+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trellus Management Company, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio.
  2. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 120,000 shares, 20.82% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 129,945 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 20,000 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
  5. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 51,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $14.35 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1700.69. The stock is now traded at around $1569.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3388.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.63 and $7.93, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $4.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 270,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Trellus Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 61.84%. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 324,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ebix Inc (EBIX)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Ebix Inc by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $23.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $38.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

Trellus Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 105,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $123.19 and $254, with an estimated average price of $185.33.

Sold Out: Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.

Sold Out: PRGX Global Inc (PRGX)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in PRGX Global Inc. The sale prices were between $7.49 and $7.71, with an estimated average price of $7.62.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Trellus Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trellus Management Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. Trellus Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trellus Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trellus Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trellus Management Company, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
