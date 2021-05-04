Logo
Private Wealth Group, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Private Wealth Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells Facebook Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Wealth Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Private Wealth Group, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Wealth Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+wealth+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Wealth Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,024,321 shares, 36.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.80%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 572,369 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
  3. (ITE) - 267,046 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.32%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) - 149,133 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.13%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 148,614 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $90.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 10,648 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 16,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 11,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $375.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Private Wealth Group, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.91%. The holding were 1,024,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.18%. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.651500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 56,532 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $280.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 13,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $140.64, with an estimated average price of $135.35. The stock is now traded at around $146.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 26,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.72%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 9,346 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Private Wealth Group, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 37,519 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Private Wealth Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03.



