Mad River Investors Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Civeo Corp, Sells Civeo Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group

- New Purchases: TPL, CVEO,
- Added Positions: MSB, CACI, ICE, CBOE,
- Reduced Positions: LSXMA, WPM, LBRDK, LSXMK, BRK.B, AC, FWONA, LBRDA, TUSK,
- Sold Out: 44C1,
These are the top 5 holdings of MAD RIVER INVESTORS
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 54,466 shares, 57.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 222,677 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- CACI International Inc (CACI) - 25,080 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 378,925 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 187,750 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
Mad River Investors initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1601.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.71%. The holding were 54,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Civeo Corp (CVEO)
Mad River Investors initiated holding in Civeo Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 378,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Civeo Corp (44C1)
Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $11.05 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.16.
