Mad River Investors Buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Civeo Corp, Sells Civeo Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group

Boston, MA, based Investment company Mad River Investors Current Portfolio ) buys Texas Pacific Land Corp, Civeo Corp, sells Civeo Corp, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mad River Investors. As of 2021Q1, Mad River Investors owns 23 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 54,466 shares, 57.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 222,677 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% CACI International Inc (CACI) - 25,080 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Civeo Corp (CVEO) - 378,925 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Mesabi Trust (MSB) - 187,750 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1601.000100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 57.71%. The holding were 54,466 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mad River Investors initiated holding in Civeo Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $17.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 378,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mad River Investors sold out a holding in Civeo Corp. The sale prices were between $11.05 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.16.