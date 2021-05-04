Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys Moderna Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Kansas City Southern, Corning Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, DNMR,

MRNA, DNMR, Added Positions: VZ, NEM, TRP, TD, TU, MFC,

VZ, NEM, TRP, TD, TU, MFC, Reduced Positions: HBM, MGA, DIS, GLW, FITB,

HBM, MGA, DIS, GLW, FITB, Sold Out: AEM, KSU,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Kansas City Southern, Corning Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heathbridge+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,859,694 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 527,350 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 554,170 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.68% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 714,615 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 553,275 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.84%

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $186.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 144,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 494,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 553,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.