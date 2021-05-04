Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. Buys Moderna Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Agnico Eagle Mines, Kansas City Southern, Corning Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, DNMR,
- Added Positions: VZ, NEM, TRP, TD, TU, MFC,
- Reduced Positions: HBM, MGA, DIS, GLW, FITB,
- Sold Out: AEM, KSU,
For the details of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heathbridge+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 1,859,694 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 527,350 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 554,170 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.68%
- TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 714,615 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 553,275 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.84%
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54. The stock is now traded at around $186.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 144,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 494,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 553,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $200.98 and $263.92, with an estimated average price of $217.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying