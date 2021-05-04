Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Buys Nike Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells S&P Global Inc, General Mills Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

New Purchases: EEM, EFA, GCTAY,

EEM, EFA, GCTAY, Added Positions: NKE, XLI, AXP, DIS, XLF, COST, JPM, V, SPYX, PLD, SHW, LOW, TMO, BDX, ACN, JNJ, EBTC,

NKE, XLI, AXP, DIS, XLF, COST, JPM, V, SPYX, PLD, SHW, LOW, TMO, BDX, ACN, JNJ, EBTC, Reduced Positions: SPGI, VTI, BRK.B, MTUM, USMV, VEA, PG, MRK, IEFA, VWO, BRK.A, PFE, IVW, IBM, T, KO, HSY, ABBV, VIG, ABT, PHYS, INTC, PEP, MCD, IWR, MMM, LH, BLK, QUAL, CSCO, MDY, WMT, IWM, GE, IJR, XOM, LLY, UNP,

SPGI, VTI, BRK.B, MTUM, USMV, VEA, PG, MRK, IEFA, VWO, BRK.A, PFE, IVW, IBM, T, KO, HSY, ABBV, VIG, ABT, PHYS, INTC, PEP, MCD, IWR, MMM, LH, BLK, QUAL, CSCO, MDY, WMT, IWM, GE, IJR, XOM, LLY, UNP, Sold Out: GIS, DRI, ADP, PBCT, AEP,

Investment company Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, sells S&P Global Inc, General Mills Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Merck Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc owns 89 stocks with a total value of $654 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 393,712 shares, 23.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 845,264 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 150,999 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 85,580 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 106,596 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,638 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 106,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $98.21, with an estimated average price of $95.15. The stock is now traded at around $103.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $112.1 and $148.98, with an estimated average price of $131.56.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $12.87 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $16.08.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $80.58.