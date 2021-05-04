Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

New Purchases: FUTY, AI, FINX, RPV, BIV, MSOS, ICLN, SUB, JETS, BOND, DES, NXPI, TDG, WKHS, FSR, PRLB, AMBA, JD, TLT, QRVO, TOTL, MCRB, PSTG, SWAV, EXAS, CRSP, DEO, BK, POWW, BOMN, RF, FUBO, NIO, OZON, AVTR, NCNO, LI, BEEM, SNOW, PLTR, VNT, VTRS,

FUTY, AI, FINX, RPV, BIV, MSOS, ICLN, SUB, JETS, BOND, DES, NXPI, TDG, WKHS, FSR, PRLB, AMBA, JD, TLT, QRVO, TOTL, MCRB, PSTG, SWAV, EXAS, CRSP, DEO, BK, POWW, BOMN, RF, FUBO, NIO, OZON, AVTR, NCNO, LI, BEEM, SNOW, PLTR, VNT, VTRS, Added Positions: EFA, UNH, XLF, IJH, SPY, IJR, DVY, EMQQ, CARR, GER, FIVG, ROBO, RTX, HACK, AXP, BOTZ, IBB, IJS, IJJ, TIP, IXUS, FSKR, SHY, STIP, QCOM, XLV, VCIT, GDV, USMV, KWEB, IVV, LITE, IWD, JKF, USRT, XLP, VOO, IWM, SMH, ACN, XHB, MIE, IWR, MUB, EPD, SUSB, IWN, UGI, FSK, VCSH, UL, ITA, SONY, SCHD, MCHI, MGA, T, NOBL, BTZ, TGT, FDN, SPIP, DGRO, BABA, IDU, SPYD, EVT, PFN, PMO, MPW, BGT, TECL, JPT, ESGU, CTT, DD, BTI, SCHF, TWO, FISV, WOOD, CEM, STNE, MCR, FRT, BHK, HPS, WELL, JMIA, LEO, APO, RGR, SWBI, MMT, MMP, ET, BUI, RQI, DBL, INDA, SUN, ETW, ITOT, ANGL, FB, IGD, WRE, WPC, FRA, KMI, SSYS, WES, STM, SMIN, IGLB, PCI, ESGE, BIT, UTF, DLN, XLY, TWTR, INO, MCHP, DHR, XRT, HTD, HYT, WMT, IDV, IBM, VWO, VLUE, GILD, WMB, ETJ, MAIN, IID, ETN, VMO, TRN, O, MO, GPM, DEX, RYN, TDOC, PGX,

EFA, UNH, XLF, IJH, SPY, IJR, DVY, EMQQ, CARR, GER, FIVG, ROBO, RTX, HACK, AXP, BOTZ, IBB, IJS, IJJ, TIP, IXUS, FSKR, SHY, STIP, QCOM, XLV, VCIT, GDV, USMV, KWEB, IVV, LITE, IWD, JKF, USRT, XLP, VOO, IWM, SMH, ACN, XHB, MIE, IWR, MUB, EPD, SUSB, IWN, UGI, FSK, VCSH, UL, ITA, SONY, SCHD, MCHI, MGA, T, NOBL, BTZ, TGT, FDN, SPIP, DGRO, BABA, IDU, SPYD, EVT, PFN, PMO, MPW, BGT, TECL, JPT, ESGU, CTT, DD, BTI, SCHF, TWO, FISV, WOOD, CEM, STNE, MCR, FRT, BHK, HPS, WELL, JMIA, LEO, APO, RGR, SWBI, MMT, MMP, ET, BUI, RQI, DBL, INDA, SUN, ETW, ITOT, ANGL, FB, IGD, WRE, WPC, FRA, KMI, SSYS, WES, STM, SMIN, IGLB, PCI, ESGE, BIT, UTF, DLN, XLY, TWTR, INO, MCHP, DHR, XRT, HTD, HYT, WMT, IDV, IBM, VWO, VLUE, GILD, WMB, ETJ, MAIN, IID, ETN, VMO, TRN, O, MO, GPM, DEX, RYN, TDOC, PGX, Reduced Positions: SPLV, IVW, EFAV, DBC, VUG, EEMV, XLK, AGG, IYY, LQD, QQQ, AMGN, HUM, XOM, VZ, UPRO, VIG, EMB, AMZN, RDS.A, AL, JAZZ, TNA, BRK.B, MSFT, FLOT, PPA, BND, CVX, ADI, WTRG, DAL, ABT, IWB, SBUX, COST, EEM, MRK, ICF, HON, HD, GLD, CVS, NKE, VGT, PDSB, AZN, HDV, SYY, LEMB, BXMT, MCD, GE, HYG, NMIH, MBB, GOOG, IUSG, IJK, PM, A, LOW, APLE, CAH, SQ, GS, PG, KO, DIA, QAI, EW, PEP, BP, SCHB, LUMN, WY, CSX, CMCSA, IEV, BA, VB, NEE, NET, CMS, MDY, FSLY, WAB, LLY, PPL, IWC, MDLZ, ENB, VEU, TSM, GMED, CURE, FDIS, PFF, CYH, COP, MOO, SLQD, MMM, IUSV, VSTO, ACWI, TD,

SPLV, IVW, EFAV, DBC, VUG, EEMV, XLK, AGG, IYY, LQD, QQQ, AMGN, HUM, XOM, VZ, UPRO, VIG, EMB, AMZN, RDS.A, AL, JAZZ, TNA, BRK.B, MSFT, FLOT, PPA, BND, CVX, ADI, WTRG, DAL, ABT, IWB, SBUX, COST, EEM, MRK, ICF, HON, HD, GLD, CVS, NKE, VGT, PDSB, AZN, HDV, SYY, LEMB, BXMT, MCD, GE, HYG, NMIH, MBB, GOOG, IUSG, IJK, PM, A, LOW, APLE, CAH, SQ, GS, PG, KO, DIA, QAI, EW, PEP, BP, SCHB, LUMN, WY, CSX, CMCSA, IEV, BA, VB, NEE, NET, CMS, MDY, FSLY, WAB, LLY, PPL, IWC, MDLZ, ENB, VEU, TSM, GMED, CURE, FDIS, PFF, CYH, COP, MOO, SLQD, MMM, IUSV, VSTO, ACWI, TD, Sold Out: OTIS, CYBR, ARNA, FAS, NFJ, ILF, R, PTON, L, SOL, CONE, TTOO, BYND, SRE, DBA, IYZ, SPXL, TUP, FDX, PH, PTC, MRVL, FCX, DTE, CHL, BCE, ADM, FCCY, VOD, GLAD, OTTR,

Investment company Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC owns 685 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellis+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 187,999 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,413 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55% Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 583,245 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 131,827 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 211,720 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.5%

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.274000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 527.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 45,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 688.37%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 90.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 90,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 61,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.