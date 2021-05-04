Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

- New Purchases: FUTY, AI, FINX, RPV, BIV, MSOS, ICLN, SUB, JETS, BOND, DES, NXPI, TDG, WKHS, FSR, PRLB, AMBA, JD, TLT, QRVO, TOTL, MCRB, PSTG, SWAV, EXAS, CRSP, DEO, BK, POWW, BOMN, RF, FUBO, NIO, OZON, AVTR, NCNO, LI, BEEM, SNOW, PLTR, VNT, VTRS,
- Added Positions: EFA, UNH, XLF, IJH, SPY, IJR, DVY, EMQQ, CARR, GER, FIVG, ROBO, RTX, HACK, AXP, BOTZ, IBB, IJS, IJJ, TIP, IXUS, FSKR, SHY, STIP, QCOM, XLV, VCIT, GDV, USMV, KWEB, IVV, LITE, IWD, JKF, USRT, XLP, VOO, IWM, SMH, ACN, XHB, MIE, IWR, MUB, EPD, SUSB, IWN, UGI, FSK, VCSH, UL, ITA, SONY, SCHD, MCHI, MGA, T, NOBL, BTZ, TGT, FDN, SPIP, DGRO, BABA, IDU, SPYD, EVT, PFN, PMO, MPW, BGT, TECL, JPT, ESGU, CTT, DD, BTI, SCHF, TWO, FISV, WOOD, CEM, STNE, MCR, FRT, BHK, HPS, WELL, JMIA, LEO, APO, RGR, SWBI, MMT, MMP, ET, BUI, RQI, DBL, INDA, SUN, ETW, ITOT, ANGL, FB, IGD, WRE, WPC, FRA, KMI, SSYS, WES, STM, SMIN, IGLB, PCI, ESGE, BIT, UTF, DLN, XLY, TWTR, INO, MCHP, DHR, XRT, HTD, HYT, WMT, IDV, IBM, VWO, VLUE, GILD, WMB, ETJ, MAIN, IID, ETN, VMO, TRN, O, MO, GPM, DEX, RYN, TDOC, PGX,
- Reduced Positions: SPLV, IVW, EFAV, DBC, VUG, EEMV, XLK, AGG, IYY, LQD, QQQ, AMGN, HUM, XOM, VZ, UPRO, VIG, EMB, AMZN, RDS.A, AL, JAZZ, TNA, BRK.B, MSFT, FLOT, PPA, BND, CVX, ADI, WTRG, DAL, ABT, IWB, SBUX, COST, EEM, MRK, ICF, HON, HD, GLD, CVS, NKE, VGT, PDSB, AZN, HDV, SYY, LEMB, BXMT, MCD, GE, HYG, NMIH, MBB, GOOG, IUSG, IJK, PM, A, LOW, APLE, CAH, SQ, GS, PG, KO, DIA, QAI, EW, PEP, BP, SCHB, LUMN, WY, CSX, CMCSA, IEV, BA, VB, NEE, NET, CMS, MDY, FSLY, WAB, LLY, PPL, IWC, MDLZ, ENB, VEU, TSM, GMED, CURE, FDIS, PFF, CYH, COP, MOO, SLQD, MMM, IUSV, VSTO, ACWI, TD,
- Sold Out: OTIS, CYBR, ARNA, FAS, NFJ, ILF, R, PTON, L, SOL, CONE, TTOO, BYND, SRE, DBA, IYZ, SPXL, TUP, FDX, PH, PTC, MRVL, FCX, DTE, CHL, BCE, ADM, FCCY, VOD, GLAD, OTTR,
For the details of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellis+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 187,999 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,413 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.55%
- Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 583,245 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 131,827 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 211,720 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.5%
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.65 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $40.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.274000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,502 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.069900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $43.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,969 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 527.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 45,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 688.37%. The purchase prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21. The stock is now traded at around $405.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,746 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 90.73%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 90,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $418.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 13,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.89%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 61,719 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $127.26 and $167.52, with an estimated average price of $151.66.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $83.95, with an estimated average price of $77.06.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $95.74, with an estimated average price of $77.37.Sold Out: Ryder System Inc (R)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Ryder System Inc. The sale prices were between $61.42 and $78.94, with an estimated average price of $69.18.Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)
Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ellis Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, =5y">5-Year Highs