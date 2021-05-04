Logo
55i, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 55i, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, , SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 55i, Llc. As of 2021Q1, 55i, Llc owns 259 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 55I, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/55i%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 55I, LLC
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 2,003,757 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.59%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 1,968,334 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 247,580 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 3,667,742 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.86%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,900,412 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.78%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

55i, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 1,968,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 1,060,062 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (ITE)

55i, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 951,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

55i, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 59,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

55i, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.232000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 173,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

55i, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 639,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 84.86%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 3,667,742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

55i, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $43.2 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,900,412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

55i, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2097.13%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $171.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 124,731 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

55i, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1154.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 391,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

55i, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 389.04%. The purchase prices were between $51.26 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 372,095 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

55i, Llc added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $32.23 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,143,868 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $166.56 and $200.71, with an estimated average price of $184.53.

Sold Out: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $42.76 and $43.97, with an estimated average price of $43.42.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

55i, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $43.55 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $49.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of 55I, LLC. Also check out:

1. 55I, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 55I, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 55I, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 55I, LLC keeps buying

