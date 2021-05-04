Nkcfo Llc Buys Equity Commonwealth, The Mosaic Co, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Accenture PLC

New Purchases: EQC, MOS, DBC, NTGR, DAR, TX, CNQ, CRSR, LH, MTZ, VZ, FLGT, ICLR, TTD, CWH, ONEW, WFG, CRTO, NTAP, EXPI, HYG, JEF, AVID, CSIQ, BFST, ZBRA, AMRX, RC, SSTK, STXB, WSM, CENT, TD, HZO, GHL, IAG, VNDA, SONO, NWL, CCS, TGNA, KFRC, CECE, CYH, SEM, MGIC, LAZY, ORCL, XOM, WY, FLEX, PINS, VOD,

Investment company Nkcfo Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Equity Commonwealth, The Mosaic Co, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Netgear Inc, Ternium SA, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Accenture PLC, ProShares Short S&P500, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nkcfo Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,689,000 shares, 33.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 222,100 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,120 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,435 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.27% Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 370,750 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. New Position

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 370,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Netgear Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.73 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 168.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.78.