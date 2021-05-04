Logo
Nkcfo Llc Buys Equity Commonwealth, The Mosaic Co, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Accenture PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nkcfo Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Commonwealth, The Mosaic Co, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund, Netgear Inc, Ternium SA, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Accenture PLC, ProShares Short S&P500, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nkcfo Llc. As of 2021Q1, Nkcfo Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NKCFO LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nkcfo+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NKCFO LLC
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 1,689,000 shares, 33.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  2. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 222,100 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,120 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,435 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.27%
  5. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 370,750 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 370,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ternium SA (TX)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Ternium SA. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Netgear Inc (NTGR)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Netgear Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.73 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $41.27. The stock is now traded at around $37.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Nkcfo Llc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 85.00%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $98.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 168.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07. The stock is now traded at around $58.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $33.82 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Nkcfo Llc added to a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc by 56.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09.

Sold Out: Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $96.13, with an estimated average price of $85.63.

Sold Out: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.3 and $115.3, with an estimated average price of $100.13.

Sold Out: Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL)

Nkcfo Llc sold out a holding in Sterling Construction Co Inc. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of NKCFO LLC. Also check out:

1. NKCFO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NKCFO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NKCFO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NKCFO LLC keeps buying
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

