Manchester Financial Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

New Purchases: HYG, SBSI, GME, BCX, LTHM, O, SGOL, BK, AMAT, IEP, IFFT, VOOV, VXF, ACCD, ADI, DJP, CF, CAKE, DG, FICO, PSCT, EEM, IGV, USHY, AMJ, LUMN, MGNI, MDLA, MU, UWM, RMD, SBAC, BWX, SDGR, SCHP, SPKE, TSM, TPVG, ANGL, VOOG, VIOO, BND, VPL, VBR, VTRS, ZBRA, AMC, ACI, ALLY, BLOK, ATOM, BIDU, BLDP, BIIB, BE, CCIV, WISH, XRAY, DM, FANG, SOXL, NUGT, MJ, EQH, XONE, EXPE, FATE, FAN, RDVY, FUBO, FLGT, GNRC, QYLD, HALL, HEC, ICON, INSG, PXQ, FM, TLT, IWR, IWO, WOOD, ICLN, DSI, JCOM, KMI, KOPN, LI, LTC, MP, MSM, MAG, MAT, NNDM, NPA, NEE, NUAN, NUW, PCAR, PHR, CORP, PLUG, PLD, DOG, TQQQ, QS, IPO, RIGL, RKT, ROG, SPTL, KRE, SSRM, SKLZ, SWI, SYY, TPIC, TLS, TER, UAL, UBX, UPWK, SMH, VXUS, VYM, VONV, VLDR, VNT, XBIT, PDAC, IPOE, TPGY, GRMN, MAXN,

SCHX, SCHM, IJR, RSP, QQEW, ARKK, SCHB, QCOM, QQQ, GLD, GDX, VT, SPY, IHI, DIA, ITB, JNJ, ABT, ABBV, FB, J, PFE, ARCC, BA, CVX, DOCU, XOM, VZ, BABA, BRK.B, ENB, XLY, VOO, VTI, WFC, AJRD, CERN, CL, EMQQ, IAC, PG, RIO, SRE, SHOP, VIG, VTV, T, ARKG, ATVI, GOOGL, AYX, BP, BLK, BMY, IGR, CVS, GLW, DIS, FIW, GD, HD, INTU, SPHB, JPM, LMT, MRK, MRNA, PNC, PYPL, PWR, ROKU, SCHV, SCHE, SCHH, NOW, SBUX, TXN, UBER, UNP, VLO, VGK, ZEN, TT, ARKW, ACAD, ADBE, AMD, AMT, BMO, BB, BST, BLNK, KO, CMCSA, ED, CCI, DE, APPS, ETY, FPF, CIBR, FISV, FCX, MILN, LIT, HEI, HON, NARI, IP, PCY, LPLA, LLY, MPLX, MCK, MPW, NKE, NOK, NVAX, QQQX, PEP, PFN, UVXY, PRU, PHM, RTX, ROK, RY, XSW, XLU, SWBI, SRNE, TTD, TMO, TM, UPS, UNH, GDXJ, VWO, VNQ, VUG, WMT, WRAP, ENDP, LIN, ST, ALC, TEL, PERI, Reduced Positions: SCHZ, PLTR, V, EIX, JPST, SCHA, MSTR, SH, FDX, DD, DOW, INTC, SLV, LOW, MA, KOMP, IWP, GOOG, PCG, MCD, CRM, SCHD, SMTX, SCCO, PHYS, TNDM, TWST, ZNGA, IVZ, NVCR, TSEM, MCI, GSBD, BUD, CTVA, ENPH, SNCA, AVB, BAX, BYND, WORK, SIRI, MMM, XLC, XLV, SCHC, AVGO, CGC, TGT, TDOC, CCL, TD, AN, VBK, VRTX, ACB, XPO, YUMC, APHA, AY, AMP, AAL, NKLA, IBM, RPG, ITA, GSK, FTV, K, KMPR, LHX, FLDM, MAR, DKNG, QQQE, NEOG, SCHK, JWN, OKE, CRWD, PINS, STZ, RIOT, SPYG, SPYV, STK, C, SCHG, HTGC,

Investment company Manchester Financial Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , MicroStrategy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Manchester Financial Inc owns 704 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 269,262 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 221,491 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.18% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 217,375 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.29% First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) - 116,850 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.75% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 71,743 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.85%

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 105,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $163.233400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 48.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 221,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.29%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 217,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4669.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 45,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 69.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.421600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 71,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $106.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 116,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 21279.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 23,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $20.25 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $29.02.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.