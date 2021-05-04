Manchester Financial Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Manchester Financial Inc Buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Manchester Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , MicroStrategy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Financial Inc. As of 2021Q1, Manchester Financial Inc owns 704 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manchester+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 269,262 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 221,491 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.18%
  3. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 217,375 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.29%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) - 116,850 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.75%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 71,743 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.85%
New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 105,642 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Southside Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.09 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $35.43. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03. The stock is now traded at around $163.233400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Livent Corp (LTHM)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $19.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 48.18%. The purchase prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94. The stock is now traded at around $101.529900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 221,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 44.29%. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $78.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 217,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4669.80%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 45,647 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 69.85%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.421600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 71,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 45.75%. The purchase prices were between $97.29 and $108.52, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $106.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 116,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 21279.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $117.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 23,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $20.25 and $39.49, with an estimated average price of $29.02.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC. Also check out:

1. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider