Proffitt & Goodson Inc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Chimera Investment Cor

Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Proffitt & Goodson Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Chimera Investment Corp, Icahn Enterprises LP, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. As of 2021Q1, Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 248 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,528 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 371,105 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 958,594 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 183,930 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,060 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.389600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.391700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 291,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.581600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 113,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 162,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 67.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.951600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.