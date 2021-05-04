Logo
Proffitt & Goodson Inc Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Chimera Investment Cor

Author's Avatar
insider
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Proffitt & Goodson Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, sells iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Chimera Investment Corp, Icahn Enterprises LP, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. As of 2021Q1, Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 248 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/proffitt+%26+goodson+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PROFFITT & GOODSON INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 177,528 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.35%
  2. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 371,105 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 958,594 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.53%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 183,930 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 89,060 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.68 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kellogg Co (K)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Kellogg Co. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $59.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.389600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.391700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 291,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 177.70%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.581600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 113,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 32.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 162,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 67.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.951600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 90,091 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 53,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $137.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $596.5 and $654.65, with an estimated average price of $624.69.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of PROFFITT & GOODSON INC. Also check out:

1. PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PROFFITT & GOODSON INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PROFFITT & GOODSON INC keeps buying
Rating:
Author's Avatar

insider